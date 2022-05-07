« previous next »
TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #50 on: May 07, 2022, 05:46:25 PM
I think Craig/Catherine and Yellow MM are out! :tup:

The red backpacks belong to the other FF team.

Tychon I think is in the white and it looks like he has a male partner.

I think there is another team in lavender/purple jackets. Team 8

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #51 on: May 07, 2022, 08:33:50 PM
Oh my. They're in Vernon? The hometown of beloved TAR blogger Logan Saunders.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #52 on: May 07, 2022, 08:48:53 PM
So if we are at 7 teams now, it means we have a missing leg somewhere because we had 9 teams in Fernie
(UNLESS there was a twist where the first leg was NEL and two teams got out in a same leg)
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #53 on: May 07, 2022, 09:27:14 PM
So BBCAN9 guy might've survived a Double Elimination a la Season 19, eh?
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #54 on: May 08, 2022, 01:35:10 AM
Just gonna throw this out there:

Non - elimination legs:
Season 4: 2,6,8
Season 5: 4,6,8
Season 6: 2,5,7
Season 7: 4,6,8
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #55 on: May 08, 2022, 03:05:08 AM
Quote from: Maanca on May 07, 2022, 08:33:50 PM
Oh my. They're in Vernon? The hometown of beloved TAR blogger Logan Saunders.

I never pop into this thread and only stick to location spoilers, but couldn't help myself as this will probably be the only time any version of Amazing Race would ever spend time in Vernon. I joked about it ever since Season 1 Episode 1 went to Kelowna and missed out on the 35 minute drive north from the airport to come to Vernon.

I'm very very surprised they didn't go to any of the beaches here (I know it's May and too cold to swim, but aquatic sports, mountain biking, softball tourneys, and the rail trail are why people come to Vernon).

What's funny is we had a local Amazing Race fundraiser event for three years and we never went to Davison Orchards. It's really just a major attraction in late summer and early fall for corn and pumpkin patch season.

I never thought people would go to Davison first week of May. I assume it was a Monty suggestion as I know he has passed through Vernon a few times.  :lol:
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #56 on: May 08, 2022, 03:43:45 AM
the dreadlock guy is reading the roadblock out loud and I can hear a girl screaming paragliding. Obviously the one scared of heights who hasn't yet read the clue  will know the roadblock and we will never see a conquering moment ...Teams being together sometimes sucks... Maybe read the roadblock in car, 😂 :carryon: :carryon: :groan:
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #57 on: May 08, 2022, 01:14:10 PM
Guessing the Paraglide was near the airport, then they did the apple pies. Sovereign Lake/Silver Star Mountain looks like a nice and isolated place for the Pit Stop.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #58 on: May 08, 2022, 01:52:38 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 08, 2022, 01:14:10 PM
Guessing the Paraglide was near the airport.

The clue said it was at Freedom Flight School.

https://www.freedomflightschool.com/
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #59 on: May 09, 2022, 03:26:34 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 08, 2022, 01:35:10 AM
Just gonna throw this out there:

Non - elimination legs:
Season 4: 2,6,8
Season 5: 4,6,8
Season 6: 2,5,7
Season 7: 4,6,8

So if the pattern holds, TARCAN8's NELs will be on Legs 2/4/6.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:39:57 AM
Seems I predicted a destination, lol. When the first leg of TAR33 went to Canada Gate, I joked on Twitter that TARUS goes to London, TAR Canada would go to London, Ontario.

It's where I had surgery for my hearing loss, but I don't remember much about the landmarks. I see one of my favourite childhood places Storybook Gardens is still there (it's a theme park based on Mother Goose and nursery rhymes). That's a possibility.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:35 AM by Maanca »
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 12:39:37 PM
It'll be a surprise if the greeter is someone besides Jet and/or Dave.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 PM
So team # 6 and #9 made it to London!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 PM
Team 6 looks like they are taking a Sunday stroll :funny:

No rush whatsoever
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:33:07 PM
These pics:https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,37336.50.html

Were at the Springbank Gardens | City of London
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 10:26:08 PM
Team 6 looks like they are taking a Sunday stroll :funny:

No rush whatsoever

Maybe they're last. You know that defeated attitude a lot of teams have when they know they are - "Let's finish this out"

Guru is definitely a sponsor. You can see their logo in the pavilion, so it was a product placement task.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:59:27 PM by Maanca »
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 10:52:51 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 10:26:08 PM
Team 6 looks like they are taking a Sunday stroll :funny:

No rush whatsoever

Maybe they're last. You know that defeated attitude a lot of teams have when they know they are - "Let's finish this out"

Guru is definitely a sponsor. You can see their logo in the pavilion, so it was a product placement task.

And the logo is on the bags of each contestant.
