Oh my. They're in Vernon? The hometown of beloved TAR blogger Logan Saunders.



I never pop into this thread and only stick to location spoilers, but couldn't help myself as this will probably be the only time any version of Amazing Race would ever spend time in Vernon. I joked about it ever since Season 1 Episode 1 went to Kelowna and missed out on the 35 minute drive north from the airport to come to Vernon.I'm very very surprised they didn't go to any of the beaches here (I know it's May and too cold to swim, but aquatic sports, mountain biking, softball tourneys, and the rail trail are why people come to Vernon).What's funny is we had a local Amazing Race fundraiser event for three years and we never went to Davison Orchards. It's really just a major attraction in late summer and early fall for corn and pumpkin patch season.I never thought people would go to Davison first week of May. I assume it was a Monty suggestion as I know he has passed through Vernon a few times.