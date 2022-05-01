« previous next »
TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #25 on: May 01, 2022, 03:10:39 PM
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #26 on: May 01, 2022, 03:40:13 PM
Perhaps it's milking them and/or churning their dairy into butter a la Season 19 in Denmark and Season 25 in Morocco.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #27 on: May 01, 2022, 04:06:50 PM
In terms of that board in Waterton, there could be 10 slots on that board. 3 top 4 middle 3 bottom. It's unclear atm

For today, I can count 9 teams.


1. MM Team - Guy in Pink Shorts
2. MM Team - We saw this team leaving Montreal
3. FF Team - They ran in while a team was performing
I believe this is a backup dancer so disregard
4. F with Unknown Teammate
5. FF Team - Camera was on girl with the hat while the girl on stage was performing so I think they might be a team
6. Buff African-Canadian with Unknown Teammate
7. Yellow MM Team we Saw Earlier
8. MF Team - I believe the guy in black is from the team with red/orange backpacks.
9. We also have that female in pink/leopard print with unknown teammate.
Guy in Pink might be a backup dancer





 
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #28 on: May 01, 2022, 04:42:39 PM
So TARCAN might've just had its very first Leg One NEL: sooner than fifteen a la the flagship original, though well after TARAUS did it right away.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #29 on: May 01, 2022, 04:46:33 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 01, 2022, 04:06:50 PM

2. MM Team - We saw this team leaving Montreal


The person in the red jacket is woman I think based on the video of them running.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #30 on: May 01, 2022, 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #31 on: May 02, 2022, 12:05:01 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 01, 2022, 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Ten?  I thought there were only said to have been nine spotted today.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #32 on: May 02, 2022, 12:08:04 AM
Quote from: Joberio on May 02, 2022, 12:05:01 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 01, 2022, 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Ten?  I thought there were only said to have been nine spotted today.

With the interracial team, it bumps up the number to 10
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #33 on: May 02, 2022, 12:21:58 AM
I went over everything and I believe we saw 9 today.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #34 on: May 02, 2022, 01:46:41 AM
Moving forward please use the CONTESTANT thread for team ID discussion. Y'all are awesome!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #35 on: May 02, 2022, 02:45:17 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 02, 2022, 12:21:58 AM
I went over everything and I believe we saw 9 today.

I think there is a case for 9 and 10. The only team I am unsure of is 8 but I'm pretty sure the others are teams.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #36 on: May 02, 2022, 04:07:14 AM
The camera crew look different...most of them were not on tarcan7 .....Has anyone seen jon yet!!   :)x :)x
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #37 on: May 02, 2022, 08:14:39 AM
Quote from: Avid on May 02, 2022, 04:07:14 AM
The camera crew look different...most of them were not on tarcan7 .....Has anyone seen jon yet!!   :)x :)x

US and Canada have shared camera crews in the past, but TAR34 is expected to start filming soon, so they need their own manpower right now. That's my guess.

Nothing's been seen of Jon yet.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #38 on: May 02, 2022, 01:41:13 PM
In the unrealistic (read: worst-case scenario) event that he got perma-Beau'd, who would be TARCAN's Scott Tweedie - James Duthie? Devon Soltendieck?
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #39 on: May 04, 2022, 11:21:23 AM
I have a theory that Montreal was maybe the Starting line?
Like we know of two things: The Ferris Wheel and the Burlesque task.

So maybe the ferris wheel was the stating line (pretty private spot) and then they do one task (the burlesque) like they did on task in Toronto (The lion King task ) for Season 7.

The only flaw in my theory is that there was a 3 days break between Montreal and Lethbridge.

Maybe they just did sign-up charts after the Burlesque task, and decided to wait a bit to continue? (For temperature reason?)
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #40 on: May 04, 2022, 11:57:08 AM
So according to Fossil's latest find, Leg 2 was in Pincher Creek, too. A whole tour of the SW corner of Alberta.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #41 on: May 04, 2022, 12:54:08 PM
Quote from: stunami on May 04, 2022, 11:21:23 AM
I have a theory that Montreal was maybe the Starting line?
Like we know of two things: The Ferris Wheel and the Burlesque task.

So maybe the ferris wheel was the stating line (pretty private spot) and then they do one task (the burlesque) like they did on task in Toronto (The lion King task ) for Season 7.

The only flaw in my theory is that there was a 3 days break between Montreal and Lethbridge.

Maybe they just did sign-up charts after the Burlesque task, and decided to wait a bit to continue? (For temperature reason?)

There's already a precedent for both the Starting Line as well as the remainder of the first leg to take place in the same province: Heroes' Edition, which began in suburban Victoria and ended in Squamish, i.e. staying entirely in BC.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #42 on: May 04, 2022, 02:26:34 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 04, 2022, 12:54:08 PM
Quote from: stunami on May 04, 2022, 11:21:23 AM
I have a theory that Montreal was maybe the Starting line?
Like we know of two things: The Ferris Wheel and the Burlesque task.

So maybe the ferris wheel was the stating line (pretty private spot) and then they do one task (the burlesque) like they did on task in Toronto (The lion King task ) for Season 7.

The only flaw in my theory is that there was a 3 days break between Montreal and Lethbridge.

Maybe they just did sign-up charts after the Burlesque task, and decided to wait a bit to continue? (For temperature reason?)

There's already a precedent for both the Starting Line as well as the remainder of the first leg to take place in the same province: Heroes' Edition, which began in suburban Victoria and ended in Squamish, i.e. staying entirely in BC.

Oh for sure! But then if we follow that, the starting line is somewhere outside of Montreal (which would also make sense)
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #43 on: May 04, 2022, 04:50:20 PM
There must have been another leg by now, but nothing's turning up in my searching :( The mentions of "Amazing Race Canada" on Facebook today are pretty much all about Ashley Callingbull.

Probably some small, isolated pocket of the country
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #44 on: May 04, 2022, 05:53:36 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 04, 2022, 04:50:20 PM
There must have been another leg by now, but nothing's turning up in my searching :( The mentions of "Amazing Race Canada" on Facebook today are pretty much all about Ashley Callingbull.

Probably some small, isolated pocket of the country

Maybe an extended break due to b2b legs?
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #45 on: May 05, 2022, 03:51:33 PM
Heads up, due to COVID, there may be gaps in between Legs.

Like Leg 1 Started on Tuesday but Leg 2 wasn't until Saturday. :tup:
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:30:47 AM
By sightings, Thursday they were at Calgary airport. Last night they were seen at there again. Apparently we missed a second leg in Alberta somewhere yesterday (would it still be leg 4?) but they'll have flown out now.

They've been doing that for a couple seasons now where they'll do a leg in BC, do one in Alberta then bounce back to BC. Or vice-versa in this case.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:13:22 AM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 07:30:47 AM
By sightings, Thursday they were at Calgary airport. Last night they were seen at there again. Apparently we missed a second leg in Alberta somewhere yesterday (would it still be leg 4?) but they'll have flown out now.

They've been doing that for a couple seasons now where they'll do a leg in BC, do one in Alberta then bounce back to BC. Or vice-versa in this case.

I think Thursday was production getting ahead and Friday was teams. I think a leg (maybe 2) happened already.
