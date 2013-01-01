« previous next »
TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:10:39 PM
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:40:13 PM
Perhaps it's milking them and/or churning their dairy into butter a la Season 19 in Denmark and Season 25 in Morocco.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM
In terms of that board in Waterton, there could be 10 slots on that board. 3 top 4 middle 3 bottom. It's unclear atm

For today, I can count 9 teams.


1. MM Team - Guy in Pink Shorts
2. MM Team - We saw this team leaving Montreal
3. FF Team - They ran in while a team was performing
4. F with Unknown Teammate
5. FF Team - Camera was on girl with the hat while the girl on stage was performing so I think they might be a team
6. Buff African-Canadian with Unknown Teammate
7. Yellow MM Team we Saw Earlier
8. MF Team - I believe the guy in black is from the team with red/orange backpacks.
9. We also have that female in pink/leopard print with unknown teammate.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM
So TARCAN might've just had its very first Leg One NEL: sooner than fifteen a la the flagship original, though well after TARAUS did it right away.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 PM
2. MM Team - We saw this team leaving Montreal


The person in the red jacket is woman I think based on the video of them running.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Joberio

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #31 on: Today at 12:05:01 AM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Ten?  I thought there were only said to have been nine spotted today.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #32 on: Today at 12:08:04 AM
With the interracial team, it bumps up the number to 10
gamerfan09

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #33 on: Today at 12:21:58 AM
I went over everything and I believe we saw 9 today.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #34 on: Today at 01:46:41 AM
Moving forward please use the CONTESTANT thread for team ID discussion. Y'all are awesome!
fossil-racer

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #35 on: Today at 02:45:17 AM
I think there is a case for 9 and 10. The only team I am unsure of is 8 but I'm pretty sure the others are teams.
Avid

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #36 on: Today at 04:07:14 AM
The camera crew look different...most of them were not on tarcan7 .....Has anyone seen jon yet!!   :)x :)x
Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #37 on: Today at 08:14:39 AM
US and Canada have shared camera crews in the past, but TAR34 is expected to start filming soon, so they need their own manpower right now. That's my guess.

Nothing's been seen of Jon yet.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #38 on: Today at 01:41:13 PM
In the unrealistic (read: worst-case scenario) event that he got perma-Beau'd, who would be TARCAN's Scott Tweedie - James Duthie? Devon Soltendieck?
