TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:10:39 PM
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:40:13 PM
Perhaps it's milking them and/or churning their dairy into butter a la Season 19 in Denmark and Season 25 in Morocco.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM
In terms of that board in Waterton, there could be 10 slots on that board. 3 top 4 middle 3 bottom. It's unclear atm

For today, I can count 9 teams.


1. MM Team - Guy in Pink Shorts
2. MM Team - We saw this team leaving Montreal
3. FF Team - They ran in while a team was performing
I believe this is a backup dancer so disregard
4. F with Unknown Teammate
5. FF Team - Camera was on girl with the hat while the girl on stage was performing so I think they might be a team
6. Buff African-Canadian with Unknown Teammate
7. Yellow MM Team we Saw Earlier
8. MF Team - I believe the guy in black is from the team with red/orange backpacks.
9. We also have that female in pink/leopard print with unknown teammate.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM
So TARCAN might've just had its very first Leg One NEL: sooner than fifteen a la the flagship original, though well after TARAUS did it right away.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM

2. MM Team - We saw this team leaving Montreal


The person in the red jacket is woman I think based on the video of them running.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #31 on: Today at 12:05:01 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Ten?  I thought there were only said to have been nine spotted today.
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #32 on: Today at 12:08:04 AM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 12:05:01 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 10:14:15 PM
After the sightings from today, I think we have 11 teams racing this season. 10 were sighted today.

Leg 1 Elimination
Leg 2 Non-Elimination
Leg 3 with 10 teams
Ten?  I thought there were only said to have been nine spotted today.

With the interracial team, it bumps up the number to 10
