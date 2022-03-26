Have you had any luck getting the videos to play?



Quote from: RachelLeVega on March 26, 2022, 08:08:51 PM For anyone who has been watching the show since the beginning, does anyone happen to remember when the CBS website used to share the audition tapes of the teams from TAR3? Is there anyone in the world who just so happens to have cataloged this ultra-rare gem for each of the teams?



I've been venturing back into the early seasons and it's popped up back on my mind recently. Went into Wayback Machine to make sure my mind wasn't hallucinating some imaginary placebo, and lo and behold:



Link for the proof: https://web.archive.org/web/20020911090041/http://www.cbs.com/primetime/amazing_race3/teams/bios/john.shtml



Any trace or screenshots of the videos that got them on the show would be incredible.





Nope. Wayback shows outdated/unsupported Java graphics (like their classic interactive leaderboards), and only team bios and their questionaires can be accessed from my end. The audition toggle in all of them are broken links.Other than Aaron & Arianne which Traveldude directed me to on YouTube, I haven't seen any other season 3 auditions.