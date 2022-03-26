« previous next »
Author Topic: Random TAR Memory  (Read 291 times)

Offline RachelLeVega

Random TAR Memory
« on: March 26, 2022, 08:08:51 PM »
For anyone who has been watching the show since the beginning, does anyone happen to remember when the CBS website used to share the audition tapes of the teams from TAR3? Is there anyone in the world who just so happens to have cataloged this ultra-rare gem for each of the teams?

I've been venturing back into the early seasons and it's popped up back on my mind recently. Went into Wayback Machine to make sure my mind wasn't hallucinating some imaginary placebo, and lo and behold:

Link for the proof: https://web.archive.org/web/20020911090041/http://www.cbs.com/primetime/amazing_race3/teams/bios/john.shtml

Any trace or screenshots of the videos that got them on the show would be incredible.
 :ghug:
Offline Traveldude1

Re: Random TAR Memory
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:43:28 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MlqOLTWXFA

This is Aaron and Arianne's audition tape


Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Random TAR Memory
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on Yesterday at 11:43:28 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MlqOLTWXFA

This is Aaron and Arianne's audition tape
Awesome find! This audition definitely stands out and I can see why they were selected.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Random TAR Memory
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:52:00 PM »
I think they are all there except maybe T&T.  :2hearts:  I never knew! Thank you for this!

Start with this and browse the teams: https://web.archive.org/web/20020911090347/http://www.cbs.com/primetime/amazing_race3/teams/bios/aaron.shtml
