Yesterday at 08:08:51 PM
For anyone who has been watching the show since the beginning, does anyone happen to remember when the CBS website used to share the audition tapes of the teams from TAR3? Is there anyone in the world who just so happens to have cataloged this ultra-rare gem for each of the teams?
I've been venturing back into the early seasons and it's popped up back on my mind recently. Went into Wayback Machine to make sure my mind wasn't hallucinating some imaginary placebo, and lo and behold:
Link for the proof: https://web.archive.org/web/20020911090041/http://www.cbs.com/primetime/amazing_race3/teams/bios/john.shtml
Any trace or screenshots of the videos that got them on the show would be incredible.
