Well I guess now we know why we haven't had any sightings in about a week.



It was inevitable this would happen. Even with vaccines, transmission of the virus is highly contagious. And as per the pictures we saw, we rarely -- if ever -- saw cast or crew wearing masks. Plus the fact that they were in super busy crowded areas... so this isn't surprising.



From the article, they're saying only a small amount of production has tested positive... so far. We don't know what procedures they take but considering Beau was one of the positive cases, and the racers regularly interact with him at Pit Stops, I'm worried this small amount of positive cases might become a whole lot more. Let's hope they keep this outbreak small and can continue on with none of the cast testing positive.



It would be awful to have a team test positive and have to drop out of the race for that, or even have the whole production shut down. Or even worse, someone's health severely impacted to a dire level.



I hope they can control this outbreak but I think they're playing with fire.