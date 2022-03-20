« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.  (Read 310 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
    • TARstorian.
Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.
« on: Today at 03:09:31 AM »
I just came across this on Twitter. No location or contestant spoilers in the article.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2022/03/20/exclusive-new-season-of-the-amazing-race-australia-smashed-by-covid-19/?feed_id=87784
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
Re: Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:40:40 AM »
Well I guess now we know why we haven't had any sightings in about a week.

It was inevitable this would happen. Even with vaccines, transmission of the virus is highly contagious. And as per the pictures we saw, we rarely -- if ever -- saw cast or crew wearing masks. Plus the fact that they were in super busy crowded areas... so this isn't surprising.

From the article, they're saying only a small amount of production has tested positive... so far. We don't know what procedures they take but considering Beau was one of the positive cases, and the racers regularly interact with him at Pit Stops, I'm worried this small amount of positive cases might become a whole lot more. Let's hope they keep this outbreak small and can continue on with none of the cast testing positive.

It would be awful to have a team test positive and have to drop out of the race for that, or even have the whole production shut down. Or even worse, someone's health severely impacted to a dire level.

I hope they can control this outbreak but I think they're playing with fire.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:29 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Online ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1024
Re: Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:17:15 AM »
I had a feeling this was this case when we didnt hear for a while but I didnt want to say anything in case my hunch was wrong
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3242
Re: Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:50:47 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 03:40:40 AM
Well I guess now we know why we haven't had any sightings in about a week.

It was inevitable this would happen. Even with vaccines, transmission of the virus is highly contagious. And as per the pictures we saw, we rarely -- if ever -- saw cast or crew wearing masks. Plus the fact that they were in super busy crowded areas... so this isn't surprising.

Exactly. Without saying the locations, I got the sense from those pictures that their plan was more reckless than TAR 33, which stuck to low-population areas.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
Re: Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:07:15 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 03:40:40 AM
Well I guess now we know why we haven't had any sightings in about a week.

It was inevitable this would happen. Even with vaccines, transmission of the virus is highly contagious. And as per the pictures we saw, we rarely -- if ever -- saw cast or crew wearing masks. Plus the fact that they were in super busy crowded areas... so this isn't surprising.

The first country has controlled COVID extremely well due to requiring tourists to be both vaccinated and tested. So even though we saw teams in a crowded square, the COVID risk was still minimal. The second country however never fully recovered from Omicron and is now dealing with sub-Omicron, so it's sadly not surprising that the crew might have caught COVID there.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
Re: Update On TAR Australia 6 Filming. Very Interesting Read. Spoiler Free.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:16:01 AM »
In the worst case scenario, TARAUS6 may just get Glasgow'd for its own sake.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 