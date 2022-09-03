I honestly don't have a problem with Jackson's omission and later withdrawal from the game. He claimed that the experience was the best 48 hours of his life, so I imagine even the condensed stay he got was worth it.



Jackson shared his incredibly powerful story with millions of viewers, and I have to imagine it gave hope to other members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially those in rural areas. A lot of the "it gets better" messaging focuses on getting people through the teen years, but Jackson proved reconciliation and a better life is possible well into one's 40s.



Sure, there were other people who could've been cast that would have had the potential to last the entire competition, but Jackson didn't take their spot any more than Zach did. His inclusion was far from a waste and I honestly wouldn't entirely be surprised if the crew let him compete temporarily with the knowledge that he would be pulled.