S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)

RealityFreakWill

S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
March 07, 2022, 06:39:57 PM
EIGHTEEN NEW CASTAWAYS LEAVE EVERYTHING BEHIND TO BEGIN THEIR JOURNEY TOWARD WINNING THE $1 MILLION PRIZE AND TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE SPECIAL TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #1 on: March 07, 2022, 06:42:30 PM
Survivor 42 Preview Package

The greatest social experiment on television continues when "Survivor" returns for its 42nd season. With returning elements like minimal supplies and elevated twists, season 42 will be the most dangerous version of "Survivor" ever seen. The two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ6hXEDP_eo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ6hXEDP_eo</a>
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #2 on: March 08, 2022, 01:05:47 PM
Survivor - "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPp8PasBEfU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPp8PasBEfU</a>
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #3 on: March 08, 2022, 03:38:27 PM
Survivor - "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xKbwbdJ3GJs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xKbwbdJ3GJs</a>
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #4 on: March 08, 2022, 03:41:52 PM
Survivor - "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IHZiez50ONg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IHZiez50ONg</a>
Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3229
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:12:48 AM
I sympathize with Jackson, but if he didn't tell production about his lithium medication until the last minute, then he was effectively a wasted spot on the cast. The withdrawal could be dangerous.
Leilani

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:39:53 AM
I agree with you.  I understand that it's something that he wanted to do for years and it's a once in a lifetime opportunity him, but thousands of other people can say the same thing.  Taking a spot that you know you're not eligible for because of a disqualifying condition is wrong and he knew that before they flew out there.  I don't like to attribute motive to a stranger, but the way it came across to me was that he waited until the last possible moment to make the disclosure because he knew if he did it earlier he'd be pulled and replaced.  Maybe he figured that they'd just let it slide since they were past the point of no return.
georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52629
  • TAR Detective
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:09:00 AM
I liked him. Wish he could have tapered that off long before the start...
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1712
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:39:13 AM
I honestly don't have a problem with Jackson's omission and later withdrawal from the game. He claimed that the experience was the best 48 hours of his life, so I imagine even the condensed stay he got was worth it.

Jackson shared his incredibly powerful story with millions of viewers, and I have to imagine it gave hope to other members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially those in rural areas. A lot of the "it gets better" messaging focuses on getting people through the teen years, but Jackson proved reconciliation and a better life is possible well into one's 40s.

Sure, there were other people who could've been cast that would have had the potential to last the entire competition, but Jackson didn't take their spot any more than Zach did. His inclusion was far from a waste and I honestly wouldn't entirely be surprised if the crew let him compete temporarily with the knowledge that he would be pulled.
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax
