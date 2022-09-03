« previous next »
S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)

S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
EIGHTEEN NEW CASTAWAYS LEAVE EVERYTHING BEHIND TO BEGIN THEIR JOURNEY TOWARD WINNING THE $1 MILLION PRIZE AND TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE SPECIAL TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Survivor 42 Preview Package

The greatest social experiment on television continues when "Survivor" returns for its 42nd season. With returning elements like minimal supplies and elevated twists, season 42 will be the most dangerous version of "Survivor" ever seen. The two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ6hXEDP_eo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ6hXEDP_eo</a>
Re: S42: Ep 1: "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (3/9/22)
Survivor - "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPp8PasBEfU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPp8PasBEfU</a>
