Survivor 42 Preview Package



The greatest social experiment on television continues when "Survivor" returns for its 42nd season. With returning elements like minimal supplies and elevated twists, season 42 will be the most dangerous version of "Survivor" ever seen. The two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ6hXEDP_eo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ6hXEDP_eo</a>