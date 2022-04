© 2022 RealityFanForum All rights reserved Please note that information in this Timeline remains the property of RFF. Any requests for Media use should be addressed to

The Amazing Race Australia 6 features 20 brand new teams in a race around the world



This season is speculated to have a split start, similar to HaMerotz LaMillion 4 & 5.

Ten teams were sighted departing a starting line in Sydney. Another set of ten teams is assumed to have started separately elsewhere.

Racers from both groups were seen racing together in Leg 3, indicating both Races had merged by then.