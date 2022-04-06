Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Could it be that theres two races running simultaneously and they will merge at some point? The racers would be like yay only 6 of us left.. oh wait then bam! Another 6 team appears and theyve been raving elsewhere this whole time. Like Amazing Race meets Race to the Centre of the Earth. Sorta.
I'm currently not seeing the cross over between Team 16 & 18. Are we talking about the Red girl on the left or right?
I can see some similarity but I still am not so sure. Our female red racer (Team 16) seems to have a large ear (sorry ) which I would have expected to see protruding from under the beanie for the Team 18. Pointier nose too than the team in Santorini IMO. I remain unconvinced, but open to going with what the majority of us think I would have hoped Deena could have given us a better shot, would have made this a lot easier
Team 14: Gabrielle Mifsud (blonde)
Team three: Sam Kimberley
Quote from: strawberryblonde on Yesterday at 09:59:10 PMTeam three: Sam KimberleyI think his partner is his brother Joe Kimberley.
Great job but it would be nice to post also link to their SM at least. Photo or relationship status would be nice too. Here are just names which means nothing tbh. Did cast already start following each other? If so we could figure out which teams are already eliminated.
Team six: Francis Vaaua and Angel Williams
Team seven:Morgan Trevethan and Lilli Robinsen
