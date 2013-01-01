« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion  (Read 1696 times)

2 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6093
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:21:36 AM »
Alright, so we clearly have a lot more teams than what we initially thought, and it's as good as confirmed now.

I sat down with Oval to go over every single sighting we have. Every single observation, and every single team sighting.

We've officially narrowed it down to 19 Potential Teams. From here on out, we'll be calling these teams by their assigned team numbers and everyone should do the same to avoid confusion.

Group A: All 10 teams sighted departing from the Sydney Starting Line.

Team #1: Short Asian M/F



Team #2: Blue M/F



Team #3: M/M Team with Short M



Team #4: Older F/F Team



Team #5: F/F Team in Hijabs



Team #6: Pacific Island M/F in Orange



Team #7: Blue Blonde F/F Team



Team #8: Black M/M Team



Team #9: Older F/F Team in Blue



Team #10: M/M Team in Gold Shorts



Group B: 10 other teams not sighted departing from a Starting Line in TBD, Australia

Team #11: Mori & Pako - Married (Pink M/M Team)



Team #12: Brunette F/F Team



Team #13: Short Hair F + Moustached M Team



Team #14: Blonde + Asian F/F Team



Team #15: Chelsea & Jamus - Married Parents



Team #16: Red F/F Team



Team #17: Green M/F Team



Team #18: Asian M (?) + Unknown Team



Team #19: Blonde F (?) + Unknown Team

Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:05:33 AM »
I think team 16 and team 18 are the same team.

Great job, btw. Thank you for this summary with photos, very helpful.  :tup:
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3231
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 AM »
16 and 18 may be the same.

Older FF seems incorrect. Height difference at start to no height difference in Belize.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline Jobelle

  • RFF VIP
  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:41:00 PM »
Could it be that theres two races running simultaneously and they will merge at some point?

The racers would be like yay only 6 of us left.. oh wait then bam! Another 6 team appears and theyve been raving elsewhere this whole time. Like Amazing Race meets Race to the Centre of the Earth. Sorta.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3260
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:56:40 PM »
Quote from: Jobelle on Yesterday at 08:41:00 PM
Could it be that theres two races running simultaneously and they will merge at some point?

The racers would be like yay only 6 of us left.. oh wait then bam! Another 6 team appears and theyve been raving elsewhere this whole time. Like Amazing Race meets Race to the Centre of the Earth. Sorta.

That's what we're thinking, yeah. HaMerotz LaMillion, the Israeli version of TAR, did it like this for a few seasons. But only for the first leg.

There's definitely something different going on.
Logged

Online ovalorange

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2243
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 PM »
I'm currently not seeing the cross over between Team 16 & 18. Are we talking about the Red girl on the left or right? ???

Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3231
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 10:57:02 PM
I'm currently not seeing the cross over between Team 16 & 18. Are we talking about the Red girl on the left or right? ???



Left. Use the pic I posted above and it's kinda similar.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:29 PM by fossil-racer »
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 