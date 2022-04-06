« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion  (Read 2219 times)

Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #25 on: April 06, 2022, 07:21:36 AM »
Alright, so we clearly have a lot more teams than what we initially thought, and it's as good as confirmed now.

I sat down with Oval to go over every single sighting we have. Every single observation, and every single team sighting.

We've officially narrowed it down to 19 Potential Teams. From here on out, we'll be calling these teams by their assigned team numbers and everyone should do the same to avoid confusion.

Group A: All 10 teams sighted departing from the Sydney Starting Line.

Team #1: Short Asian M/F



Team #2: Blue M/F



Team #3: M/M Team with Short M



Team #4: Older F/F Team



Team #5: F/F Team in Hijabs



Team #6: Pacific Island M/F in Orange



Team #7: Blue Blonde F/F Team



Team #8: Black M/M Team



Team #9: Older F/F Team in Blue



Team #10: M/M Team in Gold Shorts



Group B: 10 other teams not sighted departing from a Starting Line in TBD, Australia

Team #11: Mori & Pako - Married (Pink M/M Team)



Team #12: Brunette F/F Team



Team #13: Short Hair F + Moustached M Team



Team #14: Blonde + Asian F/F Team



Team #15: Chelsea & Jamus - Married Parents



Team #16: Red F/F Team



Team #17: Green M/F Team



Team #18: Asian M (?) + Unknown Team



Team #19: Blonde F (?) + Unknown Team

Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #26 on: April 06, 2022, 08:05:33 AM »
I think team 16 and team 18 are the same team.

Great job, btw. Thank you for this summary with photos, very helpful.  :tup:
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #27 on: April 06, 2022, 09:43:09 AM »
16 and 18 may be the same.

Older FF seems incorrect. Height difference at start to no height difference in Belize.
Offline Jobelle

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #28 on: April 06, 2022, 08:41:00 PM »
Could it be that theres two races running simultaneously and they will merge at some point?

The racers would be like yay only 6 of us left.. oh wait then bam! Another 6 team appears and theyve been raving elsewhere this whole time. Like Amazing Race meets Race to the Centre of the Earth. Sorta.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #29 on: April 06, 2022, 08:56:40 PM »
Quote from: Jobelle on April 06, 2022, 08:41:00 PM
Could it be that theres two races running simultaneously and they will merge at some point?

The racers would be like yay only 6 of us left.. oh wait then bam! Another 6 team appears and theyve been raving elsewhere this whole time. Like Amazing Race meets Race to the Centre of the Earth. Sorta.

That's what we're thinking, yeah. HaMerotz LaMillion, the Israeli version of TAR, did it like this for a few seasons. But only for the first leg.

There's definitely something different going on.
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #30 on: April 06, 2022, 10:57:02 PM »
I'm currently not seeing the cross over between Team 16 & 18. Are we talking about the Red girl on the left or right? ???

Logged

Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #31 on: April 06, 2022, 11:03:24 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on April 06, 2022, 10:57:02 PM
I'm currently not seeing the cross over between Team 16 & 18. Are we talking about the Red girl on the left or right? ???



Left. Use the pic I posted above and it's kinda similar.
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #32 on: April 07, 2022, 01:30:23 AM »
I can see some similarity but I still am not so sure. Our female red racer (Team 16) seems to have a large ear (sorry :-[ ) which I would have expected to see protruding from under the beanie for the Team 18. Pointier nose too than the team in Santorini IMO. I remain unconvinced, but open to going with what the majority of us think  :)x

I would have hoped Deena could have given us a better shot, would have made this a lot easier  :funny:
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #33 on: April 07, 2022, 01:31:09 AM »
Also once we get a consensus on the above over the next day or so i'll go through and update the main Timeline
Online strawberryblonde

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #34 on: April 07, 2022, 02:52:27 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on April 07, 2022, 01:30:23 AM
I can see some similarity but I still am not so sure. Our female red racer (Team 16) seems to have a large ear (sorry :-[ ) which I would have expected to see protruding from under the beanie for the Team 18. Pointier nose too than the team in Santorini IMO. I remain unconvinced, but open to going with what the majority of us think  :)x

I would have hoped Deena could have given us a better shot, would have made this a lot easier  :funny:

I agree with you. The beanie lady looks like shes standing next to a man (look at the body language/stance). I like its an older female of Asian appearance where these younger girls in the red have an indigenous background.
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #35 on: April 07, 2022, 02:54:01 AM »
Will also be seconding oval and strawberryblonde. I think they're two separate teams.
Online strawberryblonde

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:58:42 PM »
Team six: Francis Vaaua and Angel Williams

Online strawberryblonde

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:59:10 PM »
Team three: 

Sam Kimberley
Online strawberryblonde

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:02:23 PM »
Team seven:

Morgan Trevethan and Lilli Robinsen
Online strawberryblonde

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:19:33 PM »
Team 14: Gabrielle Mifsud (blonde)
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:38:28 PM »
Quote from: strawberryblonde on Today at 10:19:33 PM
Team 14: Gabrielle Mifsud (blonde)

Her partner is her sister Felicity "Flick" Mifsud. Good job!

Pictures for reference:

