Author Topic: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 10512 times)

Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #75 on: June 04, 2022, 09:14:42 PM »
Ew @ that culturally irrelevant canal ruining a third Greek visit.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #76 on: June 04, 2022, 09:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 04, 2022, 09:14:42 PM
Ew @ that culturally irrelevant canal ruining a third Greek visit.

What's wrong with that? There's no rule against versions copying each other. Australia practically copied TAR27's Zambezi River visit :) (and so did Israel, actually)

They haven't been there
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #77 on: June 04, 2022, 09:24:33 PM »
Because it's a waste of a challenge that could be done anywhere else in the world instead of something specifically Hellenistic or Byzantine.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #78 on: June 04, 2022, 09:28:31 PM »
They also went to Santorini, though. That place has been on my TAR wishlist for a long time.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #79 on: June 04, 2022, 09:30:33 PM »
Except the Chinese edition went there eight years ago and wasted the visit on crappy tasks.
Offline willzito2018

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #80 on: June 13, 2022, 07:39:13 AM »
When the season premieres ?
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #81 on: June 13, 2022, 06:47:51 PM »
Quote from: willzito2018 on June 13, 2022, 07:39:13 AM
When the season premieres ?

We don't know yet, "2022" is all they said, but Channel 10 just announced Hunted Australia and that'll be their big summer reality show. Betting TAR will be in the fall/Australian spring alongside TAR34.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #82 on: June 13, 2022, 08:37:40 PM »
It's going to be the longest delay between the filming of a Channel Ten season and its airdate: TARAUS4 was broadcast less than two months afterwards and TARAUS5 just slightly over eight weeks - in other words, the earliest case scenario would be an overlap with TARCAN8 a la TARAUSvsNZ and TARCAN2 back in Summer 2014.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #83 on: June 13, 2022, 09:00:51 PM »
Yeah. It filmed 2 months ago, so I expected to start hearing news about now.

TARCan 8 will start next month so that's not happening this time. Maybe at the end of it. I do remember Alain & Audrey and Tyson & Sally's mat proposals happened to air in the same week.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #84 on: June 14, 2022, 10:03:21 AM »
Just imagine if the Hairdressers had been on Season 25 instead of Blind Date Edition!

Anyhow, TARAUS6's two-dozen or so episodes will probably have a schedule like the similarly elongated TARAUS5.
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #85 on: July 04, 2022, 07:53:33 AM »
I was expecting this season to be aired during summer but not a single promo for this dropped yet so I am wondering now.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #86 on: July 05, 2022, 08:24:40 AM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 13, 2022, 08:37:40 PM
It's going to be the longest delay between the filming of a Channel Ten season and its airdate: TARAUS4 was broadcast less than two months afterwards and TARAUS5 just slightly over eight weeks - in other words, the earliest case scenario would be an overlap with TARCAN8 a la TARAUSvsNZ and TARCAN2 back in Summer 2014.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #87 on: August 01, 2022, 08:29:31 AM »
Finally some news! Nice to have an Amazing Race to look forward to again that has respect for itself, not naming any specific franchises.
Offline redskevin88

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #88 on: August 15, 2022, 11:55:31 PM »
Why can they just do a normal 12-leg route with 11 teams?
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #89 on: August 19, 2022, 08:07:06 AM »
This is premiering in 10 days, can they reveal cast already?  :groan: Some teams are shown all over the promos and they are not even allowed to talk about it or announce they are on.
Offline Jjw26

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #90 on: August 19, 2022, 09:31:10 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 19, 2022, 08:07:06 AM
This is premiering in 10 days, can they reveal cast already?  :groan: Some teams are shown all over the promos and they are not even allowed to talk about it or announce they are on.
Australian reality TV is so weird when it comes to cast reveals and NDAs. Survivor and Big Brother are the same way there. I don't know what they're thought process is...
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #91 on: August 19, 2022, 11:56:14 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on August 19, 2022, 09:31:10 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 19, 2022, 08:07:06 AM
This is premiering in 10 days, can they reveal cast already?  :groan: Some teams are shown all over the promos and they are not even allowed to talk about it or announce they are on.
Australian reality TV is so weird when it comes to cast reveals and NDAs. Survivor and Big Brother are the same way there. I don't know what they're thought process is...

I remember during Australia 3, the cast wasn't allowed to talk about it on social media when the show was ON. Someone prefaced that in a post, and sure enough, following them on Twitter was crickets about the race. The Ten iteration seems more relaxed on that.

But yeah, casts always deserve at least a 2 week period before the premiere.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #92 on: August 20, 2022, 01:32:10 PM »
Called it!

Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 13, 2022, 08:37:40 PM
the earliest case scenario would be an overlap with TARCAN8 a la TARAUSvsNZ and TARCAN2 back in Summer 2014
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 PM »
This cast is very diverse relationships wise so it's dissapointing how couples heavy endgame will be. 5 of 6 couples casted made it to at least Belize F8.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 PM »
This season also probably has a record number of LGBTQ+ representation. 9 out of 40 contestants officially confirmed (Kathy & Chace, Lauren & Steph, Pako & Mori, Sam & Alex, as well as Vincent), and 11/40 if Morgan & Lilli really are a couple in the vein of MJ & Chelsea not being portrayed as such on AUS5.

It's a very diverse cast in a lot of aspects (on top of the Pacific Islander, Asian, and Indigenous rep), and I'm honestly still impressed seeing this all broken down officially even though we knew 17 of these teams months ago! Very excited to see this kick off.

Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 07:52:49 PM
5 of 6 couples casted made it to at least Belize F8.

And only one eventually made the Final 3 ;)
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:21:33 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:18:34 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 07:52:49 PM
5 of 6 couples casted made it to at least Belize F8.

And only one eventually made the Final 3 ;)

Is it somehow confirmed that Tiffany & Cynthia are in the F3? I know some witness described seeing red FF team but I am kind of skeptical without photo evidence tbh.

I am also really interested to see how far Claire and Jodie made it... Last seen in Belize but I hope they made it little further, they seems like underdogs to root for.

Also we can confirm that Paul and Rachel are our first boots from group A sadly.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:48:28 AM »
It's not exactly focused on, but it looks like this season may be reverting to the TAR Australia 4 rules, as per the press release on 10 featuring the cast reveal. No mentions of the Sabotage, the First Class Pass, the T-Junction, or the forced U-Turn rule from the last season. The only additions and deviations from the Australia 4 rules they released years ago is mention of the Express Pass and a "Virtual Pit Stop" (KOR) and that each leg is an episode so no two-parters or playing around with the leg numbers during these legs. The Speed Bump is also listed as occurring at the very start of the next leg for the affected team before receiving their first clue. The only twist properly mentioned is what we already figured during spoilers (Leg 1 + 2 split start, Leg 3 merge).

There is, however, absolutely no mention of Scott up to this point, which means things may (and will likely) change.

Source: https://www.paramountanz.com.au/news-and-insights/meet-the-teams-taking-on-their-biggest-adventure-yet/
