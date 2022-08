It's not exactly focused on, but it looks like this season may be reverting to the TAR Australia 4 rules, as per the press release on 10 featuring the cast reveal. No mentions of the Sabotage, the First Class Pass, the T-Junction, or the forced U-Turn rule from the last season. The only additions and deviations from the Australia 4 rules they released years ago is mention of the Express Pass and a "Virtual Pit Stop" (KOR) and that each leg is an episode so no two-parters or playing around with the leg numbers during these legs. The Speed Bump is also listed as occurring at the very start of the next leg for the affected team before receiving their first clue. The only twist properly mentioned is what we already figured during spoilers (Leg 1 + 2 split start, Leg 3 merge).There is, however, absolutely no mention of Scott up to this point, which means things may (and will likely) change.Source: https://www.paramountanz.com.au/news-and-insights/meet-the-teams-taking-on-their-biggest-adventure-yet/