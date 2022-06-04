5 of 6 couples casted made it to at least Belize F8.



This season also probably has a record number of LGBTQ+ representation. 9 out of 40 contestants officially confirmed (Kathy & Chace, Lauren & Steph, Pako & Mori, Sam & Alex, as well as Vincent), and 11/40 if Morgan & Lilli really are a couple in the vein of MJ & Chelsea not being portrayed as such on AUS5.It's a very diverse cast in a lot of aspects (on top of the Pacific Islander, Asian, and Indigenous rep), and I'm honestly still impressed seeing this all broken down officially even though we knew 17 of these teams months ago! Very excited to see this kick off.And only one eventually made the Final 3