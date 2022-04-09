So I've been thinking, if the race was 24 legs, we would have 17 eliminations, 6 non-eliminations and a final 3.

If the race was 20 legs, we would have 17 eliminations, 3 non-eliminations and a final 3.

The race has to be at least halfway to finish by the end of the month so how many legs are in each country and how many eliminations have there been.



With that said, here are some possible theories based on number of legs:



A) 24 Legs



I think we are more than halfway if Morocco, Greece, Turkey and Colombia are at least 3 legs each.



Morocco (3), Greece (3), Turkey, (3) Colombia (3), Belize (2), Mexico (1+?)



B) 20 Legs



I think we are more than halfway if we have at least 2 legs in each country.



Morocco (2), Greece (2), Turkey, (2) Colombia (2), Belize (2), Mexico (1+?)



With that said, here are the top 4 possible theories I have based on number of eliminations:



A) Simplest Theory - 15 Legs and 13 Eliminations so far/20 Leg Race

3 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey with 9 eliminations

11 teams in Colombia

3 legs in Colombia and 3 eliminations

Belize 1 is final 8 and non-elimination

Belize 2 is final 8

Mexico 1 is final 7

If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 5 Legs Left and 4 eliminations left

If Mexico 1 is elimination, 5 Legs Left and 3 eliminations left and 1 non-elimination



B) Complicated Theory - 15 Legs and 12-14 Eliminations so far/20 Leg Race

3 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey with 7-8 eliminations

12-13 teams in Colombia

3 legs in Colombia and 2-3 eliminations

Belize 1 is 9 to 10 teams

Belize 2 is 8 to 9 teams

Mexico 1 is 7 to 8 teams

If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 5 Legs Left and 4-5 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)

If Mexico 1 is elimination, 5 Legs Left and 3-4 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)



C) Complicated Theory 2- 11 Legs and 9 to 11 Eliminations so far/20 Leg Race

2 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey, Colombia with 7-8 eliminations

Belize 1 is 12 to 13 teams

Belize 2 is 11 to 12 teams

Mexico 1 is 10 to 11 teams

If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 9 Legs Left and 7-8 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)

If Mexico 1 is elimination, 9 Legs Left and 6-7 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)



D) Complicated Theory 3- 15 Legs and 9 to 11 Eliminations so far/24 Leg Race

3 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey, Colombia with 7-8 eliminations

Belize 1 is 12 to 13 teams

Belize 2 is 11 to 12 teams

Mexico 1 is 10 to 11 teams

If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 9 Legs Left and 7-8 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)

If Mexico 1 is elimination, 9 Legs Left and 6-7 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)





Now there are other theories, like if some countries are 2 legs instead of 3 (or vice versa), but I'm thinking we have about 20 legs and they are going to wrap up soon to finish before the end of the month.



The only way I see a 24 leg race is if the first 4 countries have 3 legs each or 3 countries have 3 legs each. Even then, we would be around 13 to 14 legs and have 10 to 11 to go.

