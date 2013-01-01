« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 14743 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:11:09 AM »
I would expect another setting than latin/spanish america for the next few legs.
Cuz that is like 3 countries in a row with Spanish as it's main language (I think for Belize also?)

So maybe Canada or Northeast USA
Would love for them to come to Quebec!
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #176 on: Today at 12:23:39 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 06:11:03 PM
^^Might be Plaza Grande in Mérida.

Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 08:44:37 AM
Mariachi task looks to be in Parque de Santa Lucía

So Detour: Mariachi or Mochila?
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:24:39 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:11:09 AM
I would expect another setting than latin/spanish america for the next few legs.
Cuz that is like 3 countries in a row with Spanish as it's main language (I think for Belize also?)

So maybe Canada or Northeast USA
Would love for them to come to Quebec!

Belize's main language is English though some people speak Spanish.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3238
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:49:14 PM »
So I've been thinking, if the race was 24 legs, we would have 17 eliminations, 6 non-eliminations and a final 3.
If the race was 20 legs, we would have 17 eliminations, 3 non-eliminations and a final 3.
The race has to be at least halfway to finish by the end of the month so how many legs are in each country and how many eliminations have there been.

With that said, here are some possible theories based on number of legs:

A) 24 Legs

I think we are more than halfway if Morocco, Greece, Turkey and Colombia are at least 3 legs each.

Morocco (3), Greece (3), Turkey, (3) Colombia (3), Belize (2), Mexico (1+?)

B) 20 Legs

I think we are more than halfway if we have at least 2 legs in each country.

Morocco (2), Greece (2), Turkey, (2) Colombia (2), Belize (2), Mexico (1+?)

With that said, here are the top 4 possible theories I have based on number of eliminations:

A) Simplest Theory - 15 Legs and 13 Eliminations so far/20 Leg Race
3 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey with 9 eliminations
11 teams in Colombia
3 legs in Colombia and 3 eliminations
Belize 1 is final 8 and non-elimination
Belize 2 is final 8
Mexico 1 is final 7
If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 5 Legs Left and 4 eliminations left
If Mexico 1 is elimination, 5 Legs Left and 3 eliminations left and 1 non-elimination

B) Complicated Theory - 15 Legs and 12-14 Eliminations so far/20 Leg Race
3 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey with 7-8 eliminations
12-13 teams in Colombia
3 legs in Colombia and 2-3 eliminations
Belize 1 is 9 to 10 teams
Belize 2 is 8 to 9 teams
Mexico 1 is 7 to 8 teams
If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 5 Legs Left and 4-5 eliminations left  (with a possible non-elimination)
If Mexico 1 is elimination, 5 Legs Left and 3-4 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)

C) Complicated Theory 2- 11 Legs and 9 to 11 Eliminations so far/20 Leg Race
2 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey, Colombia with 7-8 eliminations
Belize 1 is 12 to 13 teams
Belize 2 is 11 to 12 teams
Mexico 1 is 10 to 11 teams
If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 9 Legs Left and 7-8 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)
If Mexico 1 is elimination, 9 Legs Left and 6-7 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)

D) Complicated Theory 3- 15 Legs and 9 to 11 Eliminations so far/24 Leg Race
3 legs each in Morocco, Greece and Turkey, Colombia with 7-8 eliminations
Belize 1 is 12 to 13 teams
Belize 2 is 11 to 12 teams
Mexico 1 is 10 to 11 teams
If Mexico 1 is non-elimination, 9 Legs Left and 7-8 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)
If Mexico 1 is elimination, 9 Legs Left and 6-7 eliminations left (with a possible non-elimination)


Now there are other theories, like if some countries are 2 legs instead of 3 (or vice versa), but I'm thinking we have about 20 legs and they are going to wrap up soon to finish before the end of the month.

The only way I see a 24 leg race is if the first 4 countries have 3 legs each or 3 countries have 3 legs each. Even then, we would be around 13 to 14 legs and have 10 to 11 to go.
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:33:27 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 02:23:25 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcJADjfO6T8/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Team #9 sighted. Looks like a Roadblock.

From the second photo, looks like they have to count the number of papel picado of a certain color like TARAU 3's umbrella Detour.
Logged

Online H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:00:02 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:11:09 AM
So maybe Canada or Northeast USA
Would love for them to come to Quebec!

I highly doubt theyll go the northeastern part of North America, if anything theyll likely favor the western US and/or Canada.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3266
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:06:00 PM »
Unless they want a cold-weather leg. Pretty much the whole route's been southerly places.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 