Offline gamerfan09

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:09:12 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 03:19:49 AM
Also adding on, one Detour in Chefchaouen is to paint an entire step blue using a tiny paintbrush

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe6sVQF0aZM

Should be an interesting Detour!
Offline arthur's headphones

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:26:33 PM »
 :conf: Teams spotted in Athens, Greece next to the "Technopolis" - 9pm local time, 12 March

Complete surprise to have seen teams - we're big fans of TAR US.
Offline Plaidmoon

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:28:57 AM »
Welcome to RFF, arthur's headphones!

You sure know how to make an entrance! Always nice to get some great pictures of several teams. That will be very helpful.

:yourock:
Online Xoruz

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:09:24 AM »
They are in Santorini!

Photo taken by Deena Bennett from Survivor: The Amazon.

https://twitter.com/TrialdawgIE/status/1502954609379209216/photo/1

Hey now! Looks like one Amazing Race film segment in a Greek island I happened to be.

12:27 PM GMT+2
Offline gamerfan09

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:40:12 AM »
Potentially a late sighting from Morocco, but Beau tagged on a post four days ago. Could help with our timeline?  :duno:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca4liU9jPXk/
Online Xoruz

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:50:16 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 09:40:12 AM
Potentially a late sighting from Morocco, but Beau tagged on a post four days ago. Could help with our timeline?  :duno:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca4liU9jPXk/

Spanish Mosque in Chefchaouen.
