WITH THE $1 MILLION PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH SETUBAL, PORTUGAL, AND LOS ANGELES, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2



No Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods  After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series, Wednesday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.