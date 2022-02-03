« previous next »
TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)

TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
WITH THE $1 MILLION PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH SETUBAL, PORTUGAL, AND LOS ANGELES, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

No Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods  After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series, Wednesday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
Continuing the discussion here since Will created the new thread: Ryan/Dusty are driving downhill from the Forte São Filipe here.

Now for that painted door...
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
Lots of position changes this leg:
- Raquel/Cayla start first, Kim/Penn and Arun/Natalia start next, and Ryan/Dusty start last
- Cayla and Penn are at the Roadblock at Cabo Espichel at the same time
- Arun and Ryan are at the Roadblock at Setúbal at the same time
- Raquel/Cayla and Ryan/Dusty leave Forte de São Filipe in Setúbal while Arun/Natalia are running in
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
The new commercial shows Raquel & Cayla lose their map, and Arun says the title quote.
