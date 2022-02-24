« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)  (Read 682 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24945
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« on: February 24, 2022, 05:41:31 PM »
WITH THE $1 MILLION PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH SETUBAL, PORTUGAL, AND LOS ANGELES, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

No Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods  After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series, Wednesday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: February 24, 2022, 06:15:13 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24945
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2022, 05:41:52 PM »
saved
« Last Edit: February 24, 2022, 06:14:51 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2406
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2022, 09:35:23 PM »
Continuing the discussion here since Will created the new thread: Ryan/Dusty are driving downhill from the Forte São Filipe here.

Now for that painted door...
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2406
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2022, 09:42:30 PM »
Lots of position changes this leg:
- Raquel/Cayla start first, Kim/Penn and Arun/Natalia start next, and Ryan/Dusty start last
- Cayla and Penn are at the Roadblock at Cabo Espichel at the same time
- Arun and Ryan are at the Roadblock at Setúbal at the same time
- Raquel/Cayla and Ryan/Dusty leave Forte de São Filipe in Setúbal while Arun/Natalia are running in
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3198
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 PM »
The new commercial shows Raquel & Cayla lose their map, and Arun says the title quote.
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2406
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:01 AM »
Found it! *Makes exact same expression as Penn*

Rua Vasco da Gama in Setubal, here.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:22:22 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 10:12:56 PM
The new commercial shows Raquel & Cayla lose their map, and Arun says the title quote.
In which hour for the lost map?  I'm assuming the first since this thread seems to be made mainly for that one?
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52598
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:51:30 AM »
saved
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52598
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR33: Ep 10: "No Room for Error" (3/2/22 Hour 1)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:51:40 AM »
saved
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 