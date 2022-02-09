« previous next »
TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:42:34 PM
Ryan chooses the Roadblock and studies the demonstrator. He finds this is a different language. Penn gets a check and succeeds! He gets his clue and does a running in place celebration. "I forgot I had these glasses."

ROUTE INFO: Run on foot to the vantage point of Cliffs of Bonifacio. Last team to check in may be eliminated.
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:42:46 PM
Come on! They don't know how to sew? Really?
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:45:26 PM
Cayla makes quick progress and gets a check. She is also approved! They leave in 2nd to the cliffs. It's a mad sprint for 1st. "Wait, there's a Napelon to help?" - Penn :funny:

Kim asks for directions at a restaurant while Cayla asks a blonde scuba trainer. It's a jog up the hill where the Napeoleons guide the racers up the hill to an undisclosed portion of the hill. It's a heart-pounding foot race!

And... KIM & PENN arrive at the mat 1ST! They get a wonderful Italian imbibement and win a trip for two to Turkey by Travelocity.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:47:36 PM
Raquel & Cayla arrive right behind where they are TEAM NUMBER 2! No Pit Stop placement announcement. :(

Lulu & Lala are certain they are lost while Arun & Natalia right behind keep going forward. Ryan gets a check and he is not approved.

Arun & Natalia get to the harbor nets Roadblock in 4th while Natalia does the task. She is immediately taken aback by the complexities of the matrix.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:48:40 PM
Ryan is approved and leave the task in 3rd. Meanwhile, Lulu & Lala get to the task in last. Lala does the task and she realizes she needs to kick it into high gear. Natalia says something similar.

Commercials.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:53:19 PM
So what do we think about the fishing net Roadblock?
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:55:26 PM
Returning to the show, it's a neck-and-neck sew-off between Natalia and Lala. Lala wants to make her father proud for fixing a net while Natalia is shaking.

Ryan & Dusty are TEAM NUMBER 3!

We quickly transition to Lulu & Lala getting their clue in 4th after passing Natalia. Arun & Natalia get the clue in last and are on their way to the mat as well!

FOOT RACE MUSIC!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 08:57:55 PM
And... LULU & LALA arrive just before ARUN & NATALIA.

Lulu & Lala are officially TEAM NUMBER 4 and Arun & Natalia are LAST. Unfortunately... they will have to keep on racing because this is a non-elimination Leg! They will try harder than ever now to avoid the danger zone. Phil says he thinks nobody in Race history has been given so many chances and conveniently forgets Kaylynn & Haley from last season.

 :duno:

End credits.

STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 09:00:00 PM
NEXT WEEK ON TAR!

Show content
Raquel gets wrapped up at the Roadblock (dolmas!) while the twins make an unscheduled maneuver. "This isn't the Pit Stop?"
Bookworm

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 09:00:04 PM
Technically, Kaylynn & Hayley only arrived at a Pit Stop last twice and got saved, due to the Mega Leg. They also didn't come back after elimination.

Arun & Natalia definitely benefited from the abnormal structure of the season (fewer teams, more NELs), but I can't complain about it happening to some superfans.
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 09:03:54 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on February 09, 2022, 08:53:19 PM
So what do we think about the fishing net Roadblock?


That brought back to my memory the task in Abu Dhabi from TAR23.
Plaidmoon

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 09:05:07 PM
So, no mention of teams departing in groups at 15 minute intervals next time. Do we get departure times based on their arrival to the pit stop?

Thanks again for your commentary, Rachel! Well done!  :conf:
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 09, 2022, 09:28:41 PM
This was a very linear leg.
Maanca

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 10, 2022, 07:23:02 AM
The part everyone was talking about this week happened in the first 10 minutes, then the rest of the leg was pretty "meh". I know the first one doesn't count proper, but Arun & Natalia getting another chance 3 times in 4 legs feels a little stale.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 10, 2022, 01:13:04 PM
Wasn't following this live with this thread last night. Had to cheat and get a copy of the episode from the Canadian stream early, cause the US showing was clashing with a Olympic event I wanted to watch live.

A lot less drama than I expected from the eating ARI. Too much promo drama, over something that didn't cause that much actual drama. Was initially surprised we'd be getting a eating challenge, considering COVID. But this was very isolated, with only racers being served. Wonder if COVID protocols would allow those old needle in the haystack type of eating challenges.

Really enjoyed when the Detours are placed close enough that teams can kind of spot each other. Do appreciate that the additional notes stated that if teams got the wrong card in the memory challenge, they had to redo 15-minute boat trip, before they could try again. However, kinda hoped teams weren't bunched together, so we had unofficial intersection between teams working together to complete that memory challenge. And the bunching together was mostly caused by the grouped departures. This kind of incentivizes the top group to try to work together to maintain that spot, which was Cayla and Raquel strategy by switching detour choices, by having the safety of another team around them.

I know that location wise wouldn't have worked, but I wish they had made the fish memory challenge as the RB, while net fixing thing could've been reworked as the other side of the detour.

Loved that they had to travel by foot to the pit stop location, at least there was not info about departures this time around from Phil, spoiling if this would be a NEL or not, Though mathematically this was very likely a NEL.
Pi/

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
February 10, 2022, 01:19:14 PM
While Row, Row, Row Your Boat seemed like the more attractive Detour option when they were first announced, I may have reconsidered upon arriving at the port and seeing the choppy water. This felt like a Leg 1/2 detour in a tropical locale, so it was a bit less dynamic with just 5 teams and imperfect weather. Still, it was good to see the drama with the kayak flipping over, making us wonder whether Ryan/Dusty would fall behind due to Detour troubles for a second consecutive leg.

Twice in three legs we've seen teams huff and puff while ascending a huge staircase. I bet these racers have great calves now...
redskevin88

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
Today at 05:55:10 AM
Fun Fact of the Day: it is illegal to eat and prepare casu marzu in both the European Union and the United States.

https://theoutline.com/post/8843/casu-marzu-cheese-sardinia-illegal-dangerous
https://www.thedailymeal.com/travel/global-cuisine/cheeses-banned-us
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
Today at 07:10:34 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on Today at 05:55:10 AM
Fun Fact of the Day: it is illegal to eat and prepare casu marzu in both the European Union and the United States.

https://theoutline.com/post/8843/casu-marzu-cheese-sardinia-illegal-dangerous
https://www.thedailymeal.com/travel/global-cuisine/cheeses-banned-us

Yuck. I wouldn't eat that. I hope the Racers took some meds or got checked to avoid complications
