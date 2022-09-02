Wasn't following this live with this thread last night. Had to cheat and get a copy of the episode from the Canadian stream early, cause the US showing was clashing with a Olympic event I wanted to watch live.



A lot less drama than I expected from the eating ARI. Too much promo drama, over something that didn't cause that much actual drama. Was initially surprised we'd be getting a eating challenge, considering COVID. But this was very isolated, with only racers being served. Wonder if COVID protocols would allow those old needle in the haystack type of eating challenges.



Really enjoyed when the Detours are placed close enough that teams can kind of spot each other. Do appreciate that the additional notes stated that if teams got the wrong card in the memory challenge, they had to redo 15-minute boat trip, before they could try again. However, kinda hoped teams weren't bunched together, so we had unofficial intersection between teams working together to complete that memory challenge. And the bunching together was mostly caused by the grouped departures. This kind of incentivizes the top group to try to work together to maintain that spot, which was Cayla and Raquel strategy by switching detour choices, by having the safety of another team around them.



I know that location wise wouldn't have worked, but I wish they had made the fish memory challenge as the RB, while net fixing thing could've been reworked as the other side of the detour.



Loved that they had to travel by foot to the pit stop location, at least there was not info about departures this time around from Phil, spoiling if this would be a NEL or not, Though mathematically this was very likely a NEL.

