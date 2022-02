And... LULU & LALA arrive just before ARUN & NATALIA.Lulu & Lala are officially TEAM NUMBER 4 and Arun & Natalia are LAST. Unfortunately... they will have to keep on racing because this is a non-elimination Leg! They will try harder than ever now to avoid the danger zone. Phil says he thinks nobody in Race history has been given so many chances and conveniently forgets Kaylynn & Haley from last season.End credits.STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE!