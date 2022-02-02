Ryan & Dusty being able to catch up was a combination of not only their hypercompetitiveness, but the task profile of the second half of the leg allowing for team movement.



Have we ever seen mules be this cooperative with teams before? The show didn't show them providing much resistance, and it appeared that Mule Please was the quicker task.



The shot of Ryan & Dusty jumping back on the vehicle was a great lead-out to commerical.



Sad to see Akbar & Sheri eliminated; it's a reminder that tasks seem a lot easier when you're watching from home than they are out on the racecourse.



Couldn't blame anyone for placing Ryan & Dusty as the favorites right now, but all but one of the other teams are family. Are family ties an advantage in communication, and will that make a difference in the legs to come? We'll see.