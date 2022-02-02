« previous next »
TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 PM
Bro not the Casu Marzu
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:01:45 PM
Is it just me or are the teams doing Phil's job of explaining the details of tasks better than him nowadays?
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:04:45 PM
another great leg overall, both detour tasks require paying attention in different context which is good thing tho im a bit disappointed that there wasn't any team melting down over an animal dram :lol: . the rb is physical but not linear, altho we kinda see the task before on tar 31. the kayak task to the pit stop is a good additional task as well.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:09:16 PM
If this leg had have had a U-Turn, guaranteed Ryan & Dusty would have been toast with cheese on it. This is exactly when you want to use it.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:11:55 PM
HUGE THANK YOU TO RACHEL FOR MAKING THIS COME ALIVE FOR US ALL!!


 :thankyou: :thankyou: :grupo: :thankyou: :thankyou:


Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:12:45 PM
For as overused as France is by the show, it's crazy that it has been 17 years since the last visit to Corsica.

This was such a close competition, and I loved that. The cheese Detour wasn't favorable to impatient teams. The mule task was more of an attention to detail task than an animal task. It was easier but the cardinal rule of avoiding animals sent many teams to cheese. The canyoning looked so cool yet was physical enough so racers could pass. The kayaking was a good extra detail for getting to the Pit Stop.

Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:01:45 PM
Is it just me or are the teams doing Phil's job of explaining the details of tasks better than him nowadays?

It's better than Big Brother where they describe comps verbatim twice.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:14:02 PM
Loved this leg. Felt really old school with the tasks and layout of the leg. Pity they didn't have teams self-navigate during that final bit from the canyoning to the kayaking. Could have provided some fun. I am enjoying the Race, and although I will always pine for flight drama, even if it's Race created (like having two flights for them to book onto), I think in this new era of the show it is a good way forward to charter teams.

With Leg 7 being Corsica too, looks like we must have a two-hour double episode somewhere coming up to fit the schedule!

One final little thing - loving no U-Turns! Hope we only see 1 this entire season! I personally prefer a 15-20 minute Yield anyway.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:19:42 PM
As to next week, there is no way in hell I'd eat live maggots after once reading about a condition called Myiasis (don't Google it). Basically it's where someone ends up with them under the skin, usually by a fly laying eggs.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:37:56 AM
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #59 on: Today at 10:31:28 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM
Raq & Cayla figure out one of their parts is upside-down and solves the assembly correctly. They name their mule Cool Tony and think it sounds super Italian. They're naming it as inspiration for they ex-boyfriend.

Lulu & Lala get curdled milk and are approved in 2nd place. "It felt amazing to beat the guys!"

Raquel & Cayla deliver their mule and leave in 3rd place.

Ryan is extremely discouraged.
They actually name in KolTony. It’s a combination of their current boyfriends names, being Kolton & Tony. Cayla threw that out there, and Raquel actually thought it was lame .
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #60 on: Today at 06:35:20 PM
Ryan & Dusty being able to catch up was a combination of not only their hypercompetitiveness, but the task profile of the second half of the leg allowing for team movement.

Have we ever seen mules be this cooperative with teams before? The show didn't show them providing much resistance, and it appeared that Mule Please was the quicker task.

The shot of Ryan & Dusty jumping back on the vehicle was a great lead-out to commerical.

Sad to see Akbar & Sheri eliminated; it's a reminder that tasks seem a lot easier when you're watching from home than they are out on the racecourse.

Couldn't blame anyone for placing Ryan & Dusty as the favorites right now, but all but one of the other teams are family. Are family ties an advantage in communication, and will that make a difference in the legs to come? We'll see.
