Loved this leg. Felt really old school with the tasks and layout of the leg. Pity they didn't have teams self-navigate during that final bit from the canyoning to the kayaking. Could have provided some fun. I am enjoying the Race, and although I will always pine for flight drama, even if it's Race created (like having two flights for them to book onto), I think in this new era of the show it is a good way forward to charter teams.



With Leg 7 being Corsica too, looks like we must have a two-hour double episode somewhere coming up to fit the schedule!



One final little thing - loving no U-Turns! Hope we only see 1 this entire season! I personally prefer a 15-20 minute Yield anyway.