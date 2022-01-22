Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
saved for sneak peeks
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on January 26, 2022, 09:05:03 PMsaved for sneak peeksWhere was this picture posted, and is that one of the twins.
There's definitely enough material in the south of Corsica from the previews and opening sequence (e.g. Bonifacio, Zonza, Porto Vecchio) for another leg, so I'm guessing Legs 6-7 in Corsica, Legs 8-9 in Greece?Hmm but we're getting more cheese in Zonza...
Elise confirmed on Twitter they shot 11 episodes.
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 12:12:26 AMElise confirmed on Twitter they shot 11 episodes. This is great news. 11 episodes instead of 10.
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 33 queries.