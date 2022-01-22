There's definitely enough material in the south of Corsica from the previews and opening sequence (e.g. Bonifacio, Zonza, Porto Vecchio) for another leg, so I'm guessing Legs 6-7 in Corsica, Legs 8-9 in Greece?



Hmm but we're getting more cheese in Zonza...



Apparently we've only got 10 episodes per Futon Critic and the initial press release issued out all the locations from Leg 4 (Zurich, Lugano, Corsica, Chalkidiki, Thessaloniki, Lisbon, LA). One episode for each doesn't leave us room for another French leg. I would assume everything we've seen for Corsica needs to fit into this leg.