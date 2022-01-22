Say Cheese  Racers travel by private jet to Corsica, France, where they go canyoneering through the beautiful landscape of natural rockslides, waterfalls, and rivers, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Feb. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.