Author Topic: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)  (Read 951 times)

Online RealityFreakWill

TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« on: January 22, 2022, 09:52:07 AM »
Say Cheese  Racers travel by private jet to Corsica, France, where they go canyoneering through the beautiful landscape of natural rockslides, waterfalls, and rivers, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Feb. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #1 on: January 26, 2022, 09:05:03 PM »
saved for sneak peeks
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #2 on: January 26, 2022, 09:34:21 PM »
saved
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #3 on: January 26, 2022, 09:34:31 PM »
saved
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #4 on: January 26, 2022, 09:38:29 PM »
saved for timeline
Offline colav10

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #5 on: January 26, 2022, 10:03:34 PM »
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQJdEoF9hhc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQJdEoF9hhc</a>
Offline Dom

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:36:34 AM »
The village in the intro wide shots is Corte, Corsica.

The 'Fromagerie Fermiere' where the Roadblock is taking place is about 30 mins south of Corte https://goo.gl/maps/VfauysjyYKQNECCi6

And it appears that the shot of them leaving in the golf cart type vehicle is indeed them leaving the site of the roadblock.
Offline Neobie

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:00:29 AM »
There's definitely enough material in the south of Corsica from the previews and opening sequence (e.g. Bonifacio, Zonza, Porto Vecchio) for another leg, so I'm guessing Legs 6-7 in Corsica, Legs 8-9 in Greece?

Hmm but we're getting more cheese in Zonza...
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 AM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:19:38 AM »
Caps.


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31
Offline Race2020FAN

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:14:33 PM »
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on January 26, 2022, 09:05:03 PM
saved for sneak peeks
Where was this picture posted, and is that one of the twins.
Online RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Race2020FAN on Yesterday at 06:14:33 PM
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on January 26, 2022, 09:05:03 PM
saved for sneak peeks
Where was this picture posted, and is that one of the twins.

From viacom & yes it's one of the twins.
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on Yesterday at 06:00:29 AM
There's definitely enough material in the south of Corsica from the previews and opening sequence (e.g. Bonifacio, Zonza, Porto Vecchio) for another leg, so I'm guessing Legs 6-7 in Corsica, Legs 8-9 in Greece?

Hmm but we're getting more cheese in Zonza...

Apparently we've only got 10 episodes per Futon Critic and the initial press release issued out all the locations from Leg 4 (Zurich, Lugano, Corsica, Chalkidiki, Thessaloniki, Lisbon, LA). One episode for each doesn't leave us room for another French leg. I would assume everything we've seen for Corsica needs to fit into this leg.
Offline Neobie

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 PM »
Could it be possible that Greece be a single leg, or that 10 episodes translate to 11 legs given the 2h premiere?
Online Leafsfan

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:12:26 AM »
Elise confirmed on Twitter they shot 11 episodes.
Online TARUSAFan

Re: TAR33: Ep 6: "Say Cheese" (2/2/22)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:28:56 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 12:12:26 AM
Elise confirmed on Twitter they shot 11 episodes.

This is great news. 11 episodes instead of 10.
