I am still baffled by Connie & Sam finishing in 7th place, and Arun & Natalia in 9th place. I sat outside that front entrance and swear I saw Arun & Natalia, followed by Connie & Sam (and no sight of Taylor & Isaiah in between) run through the gates and check-in. Then a gap, before Lulu & Lala and Michael & Moe. Thus why I said they were 8. Arun & Natalia, 9. Connie & Sam, 10. Lulu & Lala, 11. Michael & Moe.So I got that wrong. Also saddened that I missed the teams that next day Peach. I actually heard the man at the darts detour the night before at the Leg 1 art detour saying to someone on the phone to a friend about darts. I actually even think, in hindsight, that I heard Fight Club. So I am gutted there. I assumed the pitstart would be at the Museum again when I returned the following morning, but it was actually in the back gardens/lane behind St Mary Abbots Church, just off High Street Kensington. I assume the hotel they stayed at (just up the road) was used after Leg 1, and they were released by prod. only 12 hours later, the morning following. So while I was walking around the History Museum, they were being released a few miles away and catching cabs! They then completed the leg that same morning/early afternoon in 3-4 hours, and then all 10 teams were bunched up for a night train up to Glasgow for Leg 3, where I caught them again at the hotel accomodation, and at the station where they left London.Amazing experience! And I do make a little appearance! They were right when they said TV adds 10-20 pounds to youAlso two little add ons - notice they didn't include the pitstop race between Raquel & Cayla and Ryan & Dusty as per commercials. It looked close!And - Lulu & Lala must have tried darts first and switched...because they can be seen in press photos (never aired anything though) at Flight Club! So must have failed and given up pretty quickly!