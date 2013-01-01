« previous next »
TAR 33 Spoilers postmortem

georgiapeach

TAR 33 Spoilers postmortem
« on: Yesterday at 09:18:47 PM »
EP 1!


So  TAR detectives...how did we do?


What did we get right and where if anywhere did we go astray??


What could we have done differently or better?
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR 33 Spoilers postmortem
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:36:54 PM »
I am still baffled by Connie & Sam finishing in 7th place, and Arun & Natalia in 9th place. I sat outside that front entrance and swear I saw Arun & Natalia, followed by Connie & Sam (and no sight of Taylor & Isaiah in between) run through the gates and check-in. Then a gap, before Lulu & Lala and Michael & Moe. Thus why I said they were 8. Arun & Natalia, 9. Connie & Sam, 10. Lulu & Lala, 11. Michael & Moe.

So I got that wrong. Also saddened that I missed the teams that next day Peach. I actually heard the man at the darts detour the night before at the Leg 1 art detour saying to someone on the phone to a friend about darts. I actually even think, in hindsight, that I heard Fight Club. So I am gutted there. I assumed the pitstart would be at the Museum again when I returned the following morning, but it was actually in the back gardens/lane behind St Mary Abbots Church, just off High Street Kensington. I assume the hotel they stayed at (just up the road) was used after Leg 1, and they were released by prod. only 12 hours later, the morning following. So while I was walking around the History Museum, they were being released a few miles away and catching cabs! They then completed the leg that same morning/early afternoon in 3-4 hours, and then all 10 teams were bunched up for a night train up to Glasgow for Leg 3, where I caught them again at the hotel accomodation, and at the station where they left London.

Amazing experience! And I do make a little appearance! They were right when they said TV adds 10-20 pounds to you  :groan: :lol:

Also two little add ons - notice they didn't include the pitstop race between Raquel & Cayla and Ryan & Dusty as per commercials. It looked close!
And - Lulu & Lala must have tried darts first and switched...because they can be seen in press photos (never aired anything though) at Flight Club! So must have failed and given up pretty quickly!
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 33 Spoilers postmortem
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 PM »
We clearly missed the KOR aspect of the leg 2 check-in, though it was also an NEL. The time difference may have been longer, or more likely shorter than the hypothetical 12 hours. We did have the departure time stamps for starting leg 2 on screen, so with a nighttime leg followed by a daylight leg, the rest period clearly wasnt much. And knowledge of the KOR may give up the actual transportation options and times from London to Glasgow. We can also see from the preview for leg 3 that the teams were all together with Phil in daylight when he announced the production suspension.
stunami

Re: TAR 33 Spoilers postmortem
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:51:40 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Yesterday at 09:36:54 PM
I am still baffled by Connie & Sam finishing in 7th place, and Arun & Natalia in 9th place. I sat outside that front entrance and swear I saw Arun & Natalia, followed by Connie & Sam (and no sight of Taylor & Isaiah in between) run through the gates and check-in. Then a gap, before Lulu & Lala and Michael & Moe. Thus why I said they were 8. Arun & Natalia, 9. Connie & Sam, 10. Lulu & Lala, 11. Michael & Moe.

Maybe that is what happened, but Connie and Sam got a time advantage for something that broke (or whatever) I think it happens sometime?  (Peach would know better than me if this was possible)
