Press pics are up. Detour looks to be a choice between constructing a barrel or doing some sort of a performance. Roadblock is assembling a bagpipe and playing it.
Cheat Tweet and press release don't give us much, focus is on the shutdown:
Who Has This One in the Bag? While racing through Scotland in February 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news for the first time in the shows history, THE AMAZING RACE suspends production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan hosts.
