TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)

TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Title quote thanks to Will!

Ep 3 title is...

Who Has This One in the Bag?
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
No posting except for Oval.
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
TAR 33 Episode 3: "Who Has This One in the Bag?"
London, England → Glasgow, Scotland

FILM DATES:24-25 February 2020
AIR DATE:12 January 2022

ROUTE INFO:     Travel via train to Glasgow, Scotland



ROUTE INFO:     Culag Guest House near Luss
TASK:Involves "popping a bung"




ROUTE INFO:     Unknown
DETOUR A:Involves assembling a barrel
Anthony/Spencer, Connie/Sam, Ryan/Dusty

ROUTE INFO:     Unknown
DETOUR B:Involves performing a Scottish show
Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala

ROUTE INFO:     Òran Mór
ROADBLOCK:Involves assembling a bagpipe and playing it
Dusty, Lala, Kim, Natalia, Raquel, Sam, Spencer

PIT STOP:Cloisters at the University of Glasgow

:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:

X  ELIMINATED:


TAR 33 Suspension due to COVID-19:
Glasgow, Scotland → United States

Filming halts due to COVID-19, cast and crew fly home from Scotland at the end of February 2020.
Production shuts down for ~1.5 years and recommences in September 2021
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Actually the preview clip for leg 3 seems to show the nine teams that had survived the leg when they were told of the suspension of production.
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Ep 3 title is...

Who Has This One in the Bag?
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Caps are up!
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Pipe band task is at Òran Mór.



Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Hello!

Glasgow girl tar fan here who is gutted she didnt know about the tar visit until now!

The love island couple are driving around the Strathclyde University Campus - it looks to me like they are driving up Montrose street.

I wonder if theyve gone to the wrong University campus as you see all the teams at Glasgow  University cloisters.

The YouTube couple are picking up a car at the multi-storey car park (NCP) attached to central station where they would have arrived into from London & almost all the road scenes are leaving the car park on Argyle street heading out towards the squinty bridge & the finneston crane which are also pictured in the preview. (The basketball couple are driving somewhere in the west end likely going to oran mor or the cloisters.)

My guess is that they picked up clues at the Finnieston side of the city before heading out to
Loch Lomomd for the popping a bung task and then back to the west end of glasgow to oran mor (the drone(?)  footage is of oran mor) & then the cloisters to meet Phil.

Happy to help if I can!!
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Preview cap number 20 provides confirmation of the filming date for leg 3 (2.25.2020) on the dashboard.
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "TBA" (1/12/2022)
Ep 3 title is...

Who Has This One in the Bag?
Sounds like a Roadblock clue to me.
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Press pics are up. Detour looks to be a choice between constructing a barrel or doing some sort of a performance. Roadblock is assembling a bagpipe and playing it.

Cheat Tweet and press release don't give us much, focus is on the shutdown:

Who Has This One in the Bag?  While racing through Scotland in February 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news  for the first time in the shows history, THE AMAZING RACE suspends production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan hosts.

CHEAT TWEET: While racing through Scotland in Feb. 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news  for the 1st time in the shows history, @AmazingRaceCBS is suspending production due to the COVID-19 pandemic! Wednesday, 1/12 at 9pmET/PT on @CBS! https://bit.ly/3pYA8b8

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Hello!

Glasgow girl tar fan here who is gutted she didnt know about the tar visit until now!

The love island couple are driving around the Strathclyde University Campus - it looks to me like they are driving up Montrose street.

I wonder if theyve gone to the wrong University campus as you see all the teams at Glasgow  University cloisters.

The YouTube couple are picking up a car at the multi-storey car park (NCP) attached to central station where they would have arrived into from London & almost all the road scenes are leaving the car park on Argyle street heading out towards the squinty bridge & the finneston crane which are also pictured in the preview. (The basketball couple are driving somewhere in the west end likely going to oran mor or the cloisters.)

My guess is that they picked up clues at the Finnieston side of the city before heading out to
Loch Lomomd for the popping a bung task and then back to the west end of glasgow to oran mor (the drone(?)  footage is of oran mor) & then the cloisters to meet Phil.

Happy to help if I can!!

Oh I would have LOVED to know you were around too!! DARN.

Thanks so much for the insights and please help us with all the locations as much as possible!!


 :welcome:  BACK!! 

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
What we have so far. We've got two different shots of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in the opening sequence; pretty sure that's a task location as well.
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Who Has This One in the Bag?  While racing through Scotland in February 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news  for the first time in the shows history, THE AMAZING RACE suspends production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan hosts.

CHEAT TWEET: While racing through Scotland in Feb. 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news  for the 1st time in the shows history, @AmazingRaceCBS is suspending production due to the COVID-19 pandemic! Wednesday, 1/12 at 9pmET/PT on @CBS! https://bit.ly/3pYA8b8

Where would I find press pics of other detour so I could maybe help? I cant see a lot of the cbs stuff on their website or YouTube because Im in the UK.

Ill likely be able to identify if I see anything in Kelvingrove

Ill likely be able to identify if I see anything in Kelvingrove
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Also a thought the love island couple are in their car at the Strathclyde university campus (Montrose street). Which is very near Glasgow Cathedral (3 minute drive) . That might make sense - also where they are us right on a large hill - stick shift hill start stress perhaps!?
Logged

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
The Amazing Race - Who Has This One in the Bag (Sneak Peek 1)

While racing through Scotland in February 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news - for the first time in the show's history, THE AMAZING RACE suspends production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B2OFd0yZn2I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B2OFd0yZn2I</a>

The Amazing Race - Who Has This One in the Bag (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z8xTsQFLN0o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z8xTsQFLN0o</a>
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Unfortunately I cant view either of these to help with locations!

Hoping someone else will  uploaded these without the location barrier on YouTube or something but nothing as yet!
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Ah! I totally hadnt noticed this I was clearly distracted in the opening sequence!
I see one front & one side shot of kelvingrove and also I think, one shot of the Peoples Palace at Glasgow Green right after Taylor & Isaiah.
And the view of the squinty bridge (official name is the Clyde arc but its not known as that), finneston crane & the armadillo which was in the preview, as well as the glasgow university cloisters.
