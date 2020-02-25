Hello!



Glasgow girl tar fan here who is gutted she didnt know about the tar visit until now!



The love island couple are driving around the Strathclyde University Campus - it looks to me like they are driving up Montrose street.



I wonder if theyve gone to the wrong University campus as you see all the teams at Glasgow University cloisters.



The YouTube couple are picking up a car at the multi-storey car park (NCP) attached to central station where they would have arrived into from London & almost all the road scenes are leaving the car park on Argyle street heading out towards the squinty bridge & the finneston crane which are also pictured in the preview. (The basketball couple are driving somewhere in the west end likely going to oran mor or the cloisters.)



My guess is that they picked up clues at the Finnieston side of the city before heading out to

Loch Lomomd for the popping a bung task and then back to the west end of glasgow to oran mor (the drone(?) footage is of oran mor) & then the cloisters to meet Phil.



