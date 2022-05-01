« previous next »
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:06:51 PM »
Decent double legs. Honestly i would take everything they offer for this season since it is definitely an abnormal season with pandemic going on and i am just glad that TAR is back in a very difficult situation. Can't wait to see what's unfold for the rest of the season  :cheer:
what might have been

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:12:22 PM »
In hindsight, I'm sure Bertram and co. would've had Leg 2 in a different location than London, considering that they lamented having to use so many repeat locations in interviews. Each London leg was alright and it was cool to see the city at night and day, but I feel that the two could've been combined into a single, super solid London leg, rather than split into two. Sorting mail and playing darts don't exactly convey a wow-factor.

I'm glad that this is going to be the last leg with taxis. They seemed to have an understated, yet disproportionately large, impact on the results in these two legs, and it sucks to see a team go down that way.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:15:33 PM »
Thank you a MILLION Rachel!! You were AMAZING!!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 PM »
Given the circumstances I am just glad that TAR was able to film at all. Probably preferred the first leg over the second leg. Night legs tend to be more fun to watch, and the second leg felt more barebones.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:22:00 PM »
I honestly am not sure if they were actually intentional to make mail searching task that easy, but with so many teams left for the task, the execution was kind of busted

Also its kinda a bit odd that they had to decorate a cake to mimic EU country's flags... In a non EU country lol. I kind of accept the dart task but the second one definitely feels strange to me
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:28:25 PM »
I really enjoyed the two legs. Great selection of teams.

Loved the cabbie telling Sheri that Boris Johnson is 'blond...and fat'. Loved Arun secretly wishing Caro & Ray bad luck, he is great to watch. Loved seeing Akbar & Sheri bicker, I like seeing real couples. Same goes for Caro & Ray, even if we know it didn't last long term. Kim & Penn are so fun to watch, and the middle-aged couple carpool comment made me laugh. Raquel & Cayla are awesome fun. Lulu & Lala are epic trainwrecks, and their fight at the end was hilarious. Ryan & Dusty are awesome, and doing very well! All the other teams had great moments too. Great cast. I just wish they didn't have to big up their internet personality stuff. I always like seeing teams that are JUST a father/daughter, or a married couple - just highlight their story and then carry on. Call them Married Parents rather than Internet Personalities, you know :D

I enjoyed the tasks. Mail roadblock was easy, but liked that it tripped Penn & Ray up. Detours were fun, nice to see Leicester Square which I often frequented. Happy to see a KOR, want to see more of the twins!

Looking forward to Scotland, stick-shift and the final leg before the shut-down!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 PM »
First of all: great to see the Race on air again, even if the context of this season is like no other.

The graphics look sleek and are definitely unobtrusive!

We have a great bunch of teams, and I look forward to seeing more of their personalities and quirks as the Race progresses, especially how they handle the adversities that are sure to come.

I totally related to the overthinkers on the mail Roadblock... feels like something I would do.

Is this the first time racers have been checked into a Pit Stop while sitting down? It was unique, but like others mentioned, a bit odd.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Pi/ on Yesterday at 10:37:28 PM
Is this the first time racers have been checked into a Pit Stop while sitting down? It was unique, but like others mentioned, a bit odd.
They did that first in season 1 in Thailand where 5 teams were checked in Tiger Temple.

It's the most memorable elimination from that season because Joe & Bill botched their FF and felt 8 hours behind the leading teams while Nancy & Emily got hit by a 24-hours penalty.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:55:48 PM by alecbaldwin »
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 11:31:11 PM
Quote from: Pi/ on Yesterday at 10:37:28 PM
Is this the first time racers have been checked into a Pit Stop while sitting down? It was unique, but like others mentioned, a bit odd.
They did that first in season 1 in Thailand where 5 teams were checked in Tiger Temple.
Another special circumstance and technicality: Phil refereed Heather & Eve's penalty with Aaron & Arianne sitting down at Torre de Belem in Lisbon during TAR3.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 PM »
I kindly asked Sam about his flub of calling Westminster Abbey "Big Ben" on Twitter and instead of explaining or laughing it off like other racers in the past, he just blocks me without a response.   :funny:

Hope he's not that kind of guy. 
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:01:55 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 11:46:41 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 11:31:11 PM
Quote from: Pi/ on Yesterday at 10:37:28 PM
Is this the first time racers have been checked into a Pit Stop while sitting down? It was unique, but like others mentioned, a bit odd.
They did that first in season 1 in Thailand where 5 teams were checked in Tiger Temple.
Another special circumstance and technicality: Phil refereed Heather & Eve's penalty with Aaron & Arianne sitting down at Torre de Belem in Lisbon during TAR3.
I'm glad you mentioned technicality because I was just about to say: "7 teams who were stood up told me to say hi to Rachel"  :cmaslol :cmas16 :cmas10
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:20 AM by alecbaldwin »
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:19:23 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:10:57 PM
Raquel & Cayla bypass Lulu & Lala while Taylor & Isaiah pass Caro & Ray.

Arun & Natalia are superfans of TAR and their first scene is them watching TAR26. They reveal their true American dream story.

Connie & Sam's taxi tries to take a shortcut.
I liked them already, hope they do well.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1&2 1/5/2022 8-10 PM EST
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:23:19 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:25:48 PM
Kim & Penn are introduced as YouTubers who make musically-inclined joys. They are most famous for their Christmas Jammies video.

Caro & Ray and Kim & Penn reach the Artist Den task. They get a lesson in pasting the pieces of artwork onto the wall.
Aren't you sad that Christmas has already been over?
