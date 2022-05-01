I really enjoyed the two legs. Great selection of teams.
Loved the cabbie telling Sheri that Boris Johnson is 'blond...and fat'. Loved Arun secretly wishing Caro & Ray bad luck, he is great to watch. Loved seeing Akbar & Sheri bicker, I like seeing real couples. Same goes for Caro & Ray, even if we know it didn't last long term. Kim & Penn are so fun to watch, and the middle-aged couple carpool comment made me laugh. Raquel & Cayla are awesome fun. Lulu & Lala are epic trainwrecks, and their fight at the end was hilarious. Ryan & Dusty are awesome, and doing very well! All the other teams had great moments too. Great cast. I just wish they didn't have to big up their internet personality stuff. I always like seeing teams that are JUST a father/daughter, or a married couple - just highlight their story and then carry on. Call them Married Parents rather than Internet Personalities, you know
I enjoyed the tasks. Mail roadblock was easy, but liked that it tripped Penn & Ray up. Detours were fun, nice to see Leicester Square which I often frequented. Happy to see a KOR, want to see more of the twins!
Looking forward to Scotland, stick-shift and the final leg before the shut-down!