I really enjoyed the two legs. Great selection of teams.Loved the cabbie telling Sheri that Boris Johnson is 'blond...and fat'. Loved Arun secretly wishing Caro & Ray bad luck, he is great to watch. Loved seeing Akbar & Sheri bicker, I like seeing real couples. Same goes for Caro & Ray, even if we know it didn't last long term. Kim & Penn are so fun to watch, and the middle-aged couple carpool comment made me laugh. Raquel & Cayla are awesome fun. Lulu & Lala are epic trainwrecks, and their fight at the end was hilarious. Ryan & Dusty are awesome, and doing very well! All the other teams had great moments too. Great cast. I just wish they didn't have to big up their internet personality stuff. I always like seeing teams that are JUST a father/daughter, or a married couple - just highlight their story and then carry on. Call them Married Parents rather than Internet Personalities, you knowI enjoyed the tasks. Mail roadblock was easy, but liked that it tripped Penn & Ray up. Detours were fun, nice to see Leicester Square which I often frequented. Happy to see a KOR, want to see more of the twins!Looking forward to Scotland, stick-shift and the final leg before the shut-down!