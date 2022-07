Monday 7/18 gala:Ángela Navarro vs. Sofía Brown - Song performed: Girl on fire (Alicia Keys)WINNER: Ángela NavarroELIMINATED: Sofía BrownFrancisco Escudero vs. Luzía Cavallini - Song performed: Best part (Daniel Ceasar ft. H.E.R.)WINNER: Francisco EscuderoLuzía Cavallini was stolen by Lali Espósito, becoming part of her team and advancing to the Knockouts round.Alejandro Cena vs. Adrián Ocampo - Song performed: Esclavo de sus besos (David Bisbal)WINNER: Adrián OcampoELIMINATED: Alejandro CenaAyelén & Federico López vs. Luciana Araya - Song performed: Nunca es suficiente (Los Ángeles Azules ft. Natalia Lafourcade)WINNER: Luciana ArayaELIMINATED: Ayelén & Federico López

