The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
December 13, 2021, 11:32:39 AM
Sunday January 9, 2022

Host TBA
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #1 on: December 13, 2021, 11:45:30 AM
And the Nominees Are...

MOTION PICTURE

Drama

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

Comedy or Musical

"Cyrano"

"Don't Look Up"

"Licorice Pizza"

"tick, tick ... BOOM!"

"West Side Story"

Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Actor in a Drama

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard, "Annette"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"

Emma Stone, "Cruella"

Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"

Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick ... BOOM!"

Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"

Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"

Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Supporting Actress

Caitrona Balfe, "Belfast"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Director

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Adam McKay, "Dont Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"

Non-English Language Film

"Compartment No. 6", Finland

"Drive My Car", Japan

"The Hand of God", Italy

"A Hero", Iran

"Parallel Mothers", Spain

Animated film

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"My Sunny Maid"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Original Song

"Be Alive" (from "King Richard")

"Dos Oruguitas" (from "Encanto")

"Down to Joy" (from "Belfast")

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from "Respect")

"No Time to Die" (from "No Time to Die")

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"

Germaine Franco, "Encanto"

Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"

Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"

Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

TELEVISION

Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Comedy

"The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

"Maid

Mare of Easttown

"The Underground Railroad

Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Actor in a Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:31:22 PM
There is no televised ceremony this year and the winners will be announced tonight online on their website and social media. I will post the winners here as aoon rhey are announced. STAY TUNED..,.s
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:01:52 PM
AND THE GOLDEN GLOBE GOES TO...
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:59 PM
Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Supporting Actor-TV Series or Movie

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Lead Actor- TV Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Animated Motion Picture

Encanto



Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:39:13 PM
Non-English Language Film

Drive My Car, Japan

Lead Actor- TV Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Motion Picture Screenplay

Belfast

Supporting Actress-TV Series or Movie

Sarah Snook, Succession
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:00:22 PM
Lead Actor -Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Lead Actress-Limited Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Lead Actress-TV Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

TV Comedy Series

Hacks
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:17:11 PM
Limited Series or TV Movie

The Underground Railroad

Lead Actor-Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

Andrew Garfield-tick, tick...BOOM

Original Song-Motion Picdture

No Time To Die, No Time To Die

Original Score-Motion Picture

Dune

Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:24:09 PM
Lead Actor-Drama Motion Picture

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Lead Actress-TV Drama

Michaela Jae' Rodriguez, Pose

Lead Actress-Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:40:20 PM
Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Lead Actress-Drama Motion Picture

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Director-Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

TV Drama Series

Succession
Re: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:47:51 PM
Motion Picture-Drama

The Power of the Dog

THE END
