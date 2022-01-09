And the Nominees Are...
MOTION PICTURE
Drama
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"The Power of the Dog"
Comedy or Musical
"Cyrano"
"Don't Look Up"
"Licorice Pizza"
"tick, tick ... BOOM!"
"West Side Story"
Actress in a Drama
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Actor in a Drama
Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Actress in a Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard, "Annette"
Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"
Emma Stone, "Cruella"
Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"
Actor in a Comedy or Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"
Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"
Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick ... BOOM!"
Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"
Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"
Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"
Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Supporting Actress
Caitrona Balfe, "Belfast"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Ruth Negga, "Passing"
Director
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"
Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Adam McKay, "Dont Look Up"
Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"
Non-English Language Film
"Compartment No. 6"
"Drive My Car"
"The Hand of God"
"A Hero"
"Parallel Mothers"
Animated film
"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"My Sunny Maid"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
Original Song
"Be Alive" (from "King Richard")
"Dos Oruguitas" (from "Encanto")
"Down to Joy" (from "Belfast")
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from "Respect")
"No Time to Die" (from "No Time to Die")
Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"
Germaine Franco, "Encanto"
Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"
Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"
Hans Zimmer, "Dune"
TELEVISION
Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Comedy
"The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
"Maid
Mare of Easttown
"The Underground Railroad
Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Actor in a Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Actress in a Comedy or Musical
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor in a Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game