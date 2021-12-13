And the Nominees Are...



MOTION PICTURE



Drama



"Belfast"



"CODA"



"Dune"



"King Richard"



"The Power of the Dog"



Comedy or Musical



"Cyrano"



"Don't Look Up"



"Licorice Pizza"



"tick, tick ... BOOM!"



"West Side Story"



Actress in a Drama



Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"



Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"



Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"



Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"



Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"



Actor in a Drama



Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"



Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"



Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"



Will Smith, "King Richard"



Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"



Actress in a Comedy or Musical



Marion Cotillard, "Annette"



Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"



Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"



Emma Stone, "Cruella"



Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"



Actor in a Comedy or Musical



Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"



Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"



Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick ... BOOM!"



Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"



Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"



Supporting Actor



Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"



Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"



Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"



Troy Kotsur, "CODA"



Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"



Supporting Actress



Caitrona Balfe, "Belfast"



Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"



Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"



Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"



Ruth Negga, "Passing"



Director



Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"



Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"



Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"



Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"



Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"



Screenplay



Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"



Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"



Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"



Adam McKay, "Dont Look Up"



Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"



Non-English Language Film



"Compartment No. 6", Finland



"Drive My Car", Japan



"The Hand of God", Italy



"A Hero", Iran



"Parallel Mothers", Spain



Animated film



"Encanto"



"Flee"



"Luca"



"My Sunny Maid"



"Raya and the Last Dragon"



Original Song



"Be Alive" (from "King Richard")



"Dos Oruguitas" (from "Encanto")



"Down to Joy" (from "Belfast")



"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from "Respect")



"No Time to Die" (from "No Time to Die")



Original Score



Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"



Germaine Franco, "Encanto"



Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"



Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"



Hans Zimmer, "Dune"



TELEVISION



Drama



Lupin



The Morning Show



Pose



Squid Game



Succession



Comedy



"The Great



Hacks



Only Murders in the Building



Reservation Dogs



Ted Lasso



Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie



Dopesick



Impeachment: American Crime Story



"Maid



Mare of Easttown



"The Underground Railroad



Actress in a Drama



Uzo Aduba, In Treatment



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show



Christine Baranski, The Good Fight



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale



Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose



Actor in a Drama



Brian Cox, Succession



Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game



Billy Porter, Pose



Jeremy Strong, Succession



Omar Sy, Lupin



Actress in a Comedy or Musical



Hannah Einbinder, Hacks



Elle Fanning, The Great



Issa Rae, Insecure



Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish



Jean Smart, Hacks



Actor in a Comedy or Musical



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish



Nicholas Hoult, The Great



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie



Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage



Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha



Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision



Margaret Qualley, Maid



Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie



Paul Bettany, WandaVision



Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage



Michael Keaton, Dopesick



Ewan McGregor, Halston



Tahar Rahim, The Serpent



Supporting Actress



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus



Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick



Andie MacDowell, Maid



Sarah Snook, Succession



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Supporting Actor



Billy Crudup, The Morning Show



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Mark Duplass, The Morning Show



Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso



O Yeong-su, Squid Game