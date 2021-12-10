Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBSAnthony & Spencer
Anthony Sadler (L) and Spencer Stone (R), childhood friends from Sacramento, California.
Anthony and Spencer, both 29, are friends who share both an apartment and a harrowing travel story. In 2015, during a European train ride, they were part of an effort to successfully subdue an armed Moroccan terrorist. Their heroic actions earned them medals from the French and American presidents, as well as a 2018 film based on those events.
