« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)  (Read 591 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24827
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:25:07 PM »

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Anthony & Spencer

Anthony Sadler (L) and Spencer Stone (R), childhood friends from Sacramento, California.

Anthony and Spencer, both 29, are friends who share both an apartment and a harrowing travel story. In 2015, during a European train ride, they were part of an effort to successfully subdue an armed Moroccan terrorist. Their heroic actions earned them medals from the French and American presidents, as well as a 2018 film based on those events.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-3
« Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 09:09:32 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24827
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
« Reply #1 on: December 11, 2021, 04:13:02 PM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24827
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
« Reply #2 on: January 04, 2022, 01:16:57 PM »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4162
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:42:37 AM »
Both Spencer and Anthony posted videos on Instagram explaining why they werent able to return to restart the Race:
Spencer
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY9m7wsJmEP/?utm_medium=copy_link
Anthony
https://www.instagram.com/p/CY9a1G3pHgK/?utm_medium=copy_link
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 