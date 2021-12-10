« previous next »
TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)

TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Anthony & Spencer

Anthony Sadler (L) and Spencer Stone (R), childhood friends from Sacramento, California.

Anthony and Spencer, both 29, are friends who share both an apartment and a harrowing travel story. In 2015, during a European train ride, they were part of an effort to successfully subdue an armed Moroccan terrorist. Their heroic actions earned them medals from the French and American presidents, as well as a 2018 film based on those events.

Re: TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
Re: TAR33: Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (Friends/Heroes)
