I was rooting for Erika since the beginning but was afraid it wasn't worth my time due to the pre-merge edit. I'm psyched she won and loved watching the subtle, social game!

I'm glad she can join the ever-growing list of winners, adding to the proof that people from all kinds of backgrounds can win Survivor!



I can't wait for Ricard (and probably Shan) to play again; they were some of the most compelling players in awhile. The entire cast was excellent and more than made up for the asinine twists. Here's hoping 42 can continue this momentum!