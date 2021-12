After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain and must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR. For the first time since season one, the winner will be revealed live on location. The finale will be immediately followed by a one-hour after-show hosted by Jeff Probst, Wednesday, Dec. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.