So Leg 8 was a non-elimination leg (and the only leg without an elimination, thanks god cause i loveeee Lior and Sapir)

leg 9 is a swap teams leg in Korea. i think the swapping team to reach last is going to face a double battle between the two original teams.

They said the racers has visit 13 countris. is that including Israel? i mean they were not even start in Israel,

what do you think is coming after South Korea?

i know for sure that Leg 10 is South Korea - Vietnam

and Leg 12 is New Zealand FINAL!

but what about Leg 11? Semi finals in New-Zealand too?

if it is, so the Final Leg starts in New-Zealand and ends in Israel? if it does true so it gives us 13 countries (including Israel).

or do you think there is another country between Vietnam and New-Zealand?